Video: Costable Hospitalised After Being Thrashed By Nolambur Apartment Resident During Domestic Dispute Inquiry

A shocking video has surfaced online from the Nolambur area in Chennai, showing a police constable being thrashed by two men. According to reports, the cop was severely injured in an altercation that turned violent and had to be hospitalised for treatment. The constable was reportedly attacked upon arriving at an apartment to investigate a domestic dispute in Nolambur.

The constable, identified as Balaji, along with a woman constable Manju, had arrived at the apartment after a complaint was lodged regarding a domestic issue.

The dispute arose reportedly after apartment association head Venkatesan allegedly blocked the water supply to several flats.

According to the report, while Balaji was talking to residents, he was interrupted by Venkatesan, who claimed to be a retired Sub-Inspector from the Coastal Police. After a heated exchange, he attacked (Balaji).

A video capturing the incident, that has surfaced on social media, shows two men pushing and slapping the constable.

According to reports, the constable was brutally thrashed by the two men, and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

A police investigation has been launched into the matter.

Last month, Special Sub-Inspector Shanmugavel lost his life in a brutal attack while attending to a family dispute in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu. The officer was fatally wounded by an individual wielding a sickle during the domestic altercation.

The primary suspect in this case was fatally shot by police forces during a confrontation the following day. Law enforcement officials reported that the accused had assaulted another officer during an escape attempt, leading to the use of lethal force.