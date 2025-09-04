Uttar Pradesh News: Fight Over 'Samosa' Turns Ugly In Pilibhit As Attempt To Murder Case Registered - VIDEO

Representation Image |

Pilibhit: A trivial dispute over samosas escalated into violence in Puranpur area of Pilibhit, where a man and his son were allegedly beaten by his daughter-in-law’s family members both at home and during a panchayat.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Anandpur alias Bhagwantapur, said his son Shivam married on May 22 in a village under Sehramau North police station. On August 30, his daughter-in-law asked her husband to bring samosas. When Shivam forgot, she grew angry and refused to eat. The next day, she allegedly called her parents and relatives to the house.

Kumar alleged that her family members entered their home, hurled abuses and thrashed both him and his son. Later, when a compromise meeting was convened at the former village head’s house, the complainant said the assault continued. He claimed that his son and he were kicked, punched, and beaten with belts, and also threatened with death.

The incident has been reported to police, and Vijay Kumar has sought action against the accused.

Circle Officer (Puranpur) Prateek Dahiya said, “On the basis of the complaint lodged by Vijay Kumari, mother of the victim, an FIR has been registered today against four accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder.”

Police said the quarrel began on August 30 when Sangeeta asked her husband to bring samosas, but he failed to do so. The next day, she called her family, and the matter escalated during the panchayat on August 31.

A video of the assault has surfaced on social media, showing Shivam being attacked. The injured were admitted to hospital, and police said further investigation is underway.

The episode has left villagers both amused and disturbed. “People usually fight over land or money in panchayats. But samosas? This is the first time we are hearing such a thing,” said Rajesh Sharma, a local farmer. Another villager, Sunita Devi, remarked, “If not bringing snacks can land a man in hospital, then half the men in this village would be in trouble. It is shocking how a small issue became so violent.”

While police tighten their probe, the incident has become the talk of the town, with many joking that a plate of samosas has never cost so much.