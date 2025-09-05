 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Cancels Hyderabad Visit For Ganesh Immersion Procession
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who briefed media on Friday on the arrangements for Ganesh idols immersion, also said Amit Shah's visit is cancelled.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in Ganesh idols immersion procession has been cancelled, BJP sources said.

The cancellation comes as Shah is expected to attend meetings with MPs today in connection with the Vice Presidential election on September 9, they said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who briefed media on Friday on the arrangements for Ganesh idols immersion, also said Amit Shah's visit is cancelled.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao had on Thursday said Shah will visit Hyderabad on September 6 to participate in Ganesh immersion procession.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

