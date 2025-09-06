AP: 2 Remand Prisoners Escape From Chodavaram Sub-Jail After Attacking Head-Warder With Hammer; Dramatic CCTV Footage Goes Viral |

Andhra Pradesh: In a dramatic jailbreak incident, two remand prisoners escaped from Chodavaram sub-jail in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday after assaulting the jail’s head-warder, Veeraju, with a hammer. The prisoners have been identified as B. Ramu, a known property offender and Nakka Ravi Kumar, a panchayat secretary arrested on charges of siphoning government funds meant for pensioners.

CCTV Captures Violent Assault

According to reports, the incident took place when the prisoners were near the jail kitchen, preparing food. Ramu allegedly picked up a hammer from the head-warder’s table and launched a sudden attack on Veeraju. CCTV footage shows two prisoners running towards the officer, with one wielding the hammer and striking him repeatedly, while the other rushed into a nearby room. Moments later, both inmates are seen fleeing through the main gate.

Officials stated that during the assault, Ramu snatched the keys to the main gate from Veeraju’s pocket, unlocked the gate and made his way out of the jail premises. Ravi Kumar, meanwhile, initially claimed he was chasing Ramu to catch him, but he too disappeared. By the time other staff members were alerted, both prisoners had escaped.

According to a Times of India report, the injured head-warder sustained a head injury in the attack and was rushed to the government hospital in Chodavaram. His condition is reported to be stable. The shocking escape has raised questions about security lapses at the sub-jail, especially since the prisoners were allowed to move near the kitchen with limited supervision.

Based on a report filed by the jail staff, Chodavaram police have registered a case and launched a manhunt. A special team has been formed to track down the fugitives.