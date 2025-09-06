‘Deeply Appreciate And Fully Reciprocate…’: PM Modi’s 1st Reaction To US President Donald Trump’s ‘Will Always Be Friends’ Remark

PM Modi With Donald Trump | X (@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to United States President Donald Trump’s “always be friends” remark. The Prime Minister said that India and US have “a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.,” PM Modi said in an X post.

The Prime Minister’s statement came after Trump affirmed that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about". He also termed India-US ties a "very special relationship".

When asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?", US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion".

At the White House, US President Donald Trump made the following significant statements on the India-US relationship:



"I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister”



"India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about"… pic.twitter.com/lwoU4R9BcO — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Earlier, on ties with Washington, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson stressed on the importance of the bilateral relationship during a weekly press briefing on Friday.

"This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us. Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties," Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests," he added.

On Friday, Trump had said that the US had had “lost” India and Russia to China. His statement came days after PM Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit 2025 in China’s Tianjin. The Prime Minister’s visuals with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin can be seen a stern response to the US over Trump’s tariff war.