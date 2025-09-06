 Amity Law Student Assault Case: FIR Registered Against Six Students After Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAmity Law Student Assault Case: FIR Registered Against Six Students After Viral Video

Amity Law Student Assault Case: FIR Registered Against Six Students After Viral Video

Lucknow Police have booked six Amity University students after a video showing a law student being slapped 26 times on campus went viral.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
FIR Copy: X/@Benarasiyaa

Lucknow: The Lucknow police have registered an FIR against six Amity University students after a video showing a law student being slapped inside a car on the university campus went viral on social media.

The FIR, filed at Chinhat Police Station, names Jhanvi Mishra, Ayush Yadav, Milan Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla among the accused. The complaint was lodged by the victim student, who alleged that he was assaulted and humiliated by his peers. Police said necessary legal proceedings are now underway.

The incident took place on August 26 in the university parking area but came to light only after the video began circulating online. The footage shows the victim being slapped repeatedly by a male and a female student while others look on. The attackers can also be heard making remarks about “character” and asking the victim about two girls named Janvi and Somiya.

Earlier, the police had confirmed that an investigation was launched after the video surfaced. In its response on X, Lucknow Police had said that legal action was being taken based on the complaint. “"Based on the written complaint received at Chinhat Police Station in this case, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, and other necessary legal proceedings are being conducted."

FPJ Shorts
Assam Governor Felicitates State's Oldest Living Primary School Teacher Under 'Varishtha Shikshak Samman' Initiative
Assam Governor Felicitates State's Oldest Living Primary School Teacher Under 'Varishtha Shikshak Samman' Initiative
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Takes A Good Opening, But Fails To Beat Baaghi 2 And 3
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Takes A Good Opening, But Fails To Beat Baaghi 2 And 3
20-Year-Old BITS Pilani Goa Student Found Dead; Post-Mortem Points To Mental Health Neglect
20-Year-Old BITS Pilani Goa Student Found Dead; Post-Mortem Points To Mental Health Neglect
Mumbai: 5 Booked For Assaulting & Abusing Police During Drunk-Driving Check In Kandivali
Mumbai: 5 Booked For Assaulting & Abusing Police During Drunk-Driving Check In Kandivali
Read Also
'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At...
article-image

An Amity University spokesperson said to Dainik Bhaskar, “the institution was unaware of the viral video and would be able to comment only after verifying its authenticity.”

The victim, according to reports, has been left traumatised by the assault.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Governor Felicitates State's Oldest Living Primary School Teacher Under 'Varishtha Shikshak...

Assam Governor Felicitates State's Oldest Living Primary School Teacher Under 'Varishtha Shikshak...

20-Year-Old BITS Pilani Goa Student Found Dead; Post-Mortem Points To Mental Health Neglect

20-Year-Old BITS Pilani Goa Student Found Dead; Post-Mortem Points To Mental Health Neglect

Amity Law Student Assault Case: FIR Registered Against Six Students After Viral Video

Amity Law Student Assault Case: FIR Registered Against Six Students After Viral Video

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Begins At mcc.nic.in; Check Seat Matrix, Vacancies, And Key Dates

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Begins At mcc.nic.in; Check Seat Matrix, Vacancies, And Key Dates

UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry

UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry