Amity Law Student Assault Case: FIR Registered Against Six Students After Viral Video

FIR Copy: X/@Benarasiyaa

Lucknow: The Lucknow police have registered an FIR against six Amity University students after a video showing a law student being slapped inside a car on the university campus went viral on social media.

The FIR, filed at Chinhat Police Station, names Jhanvi Mishra, Ayush Yadav, Milan Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla among the accused. The complaint was lodged by the victim student, who alleged that he was assaulted and humiliated by his peers. Police said necessary legal proceedings are now underway.

Copy fo the FIR registered in the case. pic.twitter.com/UjvciqRAki — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 6, 2025

प्रकरण में थाना चिनहट पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है, अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) September 6, 2025

The incident took place on August 26 in the university parking area but came to light only after the video began circulating online. The footage shows the victim being slapped repeatedly by a male and a female student while others look on. The attackers can also be heard making remarks about “character” and asking the victim about two girls named Janvi and Somiya.

Earlier, the police had confirmed that an investigation was launched after the video surfaced. In its response on X, Lucknow Police had said that legal action was being taken based on the complaint. “"Based on the written complaint received at Chinhat Police Station in this case, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, and other necessary legal proceedings are being conducted."

An Amity University spokesperson said to Dainik Bhaskar, “the institution was unaware of the viral video and would be able to comment only after verifying its authenticity.”

The victim, according to reports, has been left traumatised by the assault.