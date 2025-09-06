UP News: Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated With Grand Processions, Interfaith Harmony In Lucknow | PTI

Large processions marked the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Lucknow on Friday, with two major processions and around 150 smaller ones taking place across the city. The largest gathering was reported at Chowk, where organisers estimated a turnout of more than 30,000 people.

In a notable interfaith gesture, Acharya Pandit Krishnachandra Shukla welcomed one of the processions at Udaiganj, garlanding Muslim clerics and exchanging greetings. Processions moved through areas including Aminabad, Husainabad, Husainanj, and Rakabganj, with participants riding decorated carriages and carrying green flags. Organisers reported that religious leaders addressed the gatherings, emphasising respect for all faiths and the importance of harmony. Several Hindu residents also participated by setting up refreshment stalls and serving food and water to those in the procession.

The event commemorated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, which this year was marked as the 1500th year of his birth. Participants offered prayers for peace and unity while walking in groups through the city’s main thoroughfares. At Chowk’s Shahmina Dargah, the main Julus-e-Mohammadi drew the largest crowds. The presence of senior clerics, including the Imam of Eidgah, was reported.

Despite heavy rainfall during the afternoon, processions continued, with participants using horse-drawn carriages and even luxury cars to join the events.

Authorities reported no major disturbances during the gatherings. Traffic diversions were in place across central Lucknow, while police and volunteers managed crowd flow. Organisers confirmed that stalls serving food and drinks remained active along the routes throughout the day.