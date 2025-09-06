Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai: The sea of devotion at Girgaon Chowpatty grew deeper on Anant Chaturdashi as lakhs of devotees thronged the shores to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Among them were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who joined the celebrations and offered their respects during the immersion processions.

The two leaders were seen showering flowers on the idols as they made their way towards the sea. Standing alongside devotees, they folded their hands and prayed while the air echoed with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Girgaon Chowpatty, one of the city’s oldest and most iconic visarjan points, was under heavy security as thousands gathered to witness the immersion of community and household idols. Police personnel, lifeguards, and volunteers worked round the clock to manage the swelling crowds.

Despite the tight arrangements, the atmosphere was festive. Dhol-tasha troupes beat their drums in rhythm, youngsters danced in long processions, and families looked on with mixed emotions—joy at the celebrations and sadness at parting with their beloved Bappa.

For many devotees, the sight of the state’s top leaders offering flowers was symbolic of Ganeshotsav’s unifying spirit. As the idols were lowered into the Arabian Sea, people raised their voices louder, vowing to welcome Ganesha again next year with the same devotion.

Both Fadnavis and Shinde greeted the public, extending Anant Chaturdashi wishes and urging for peace, prosperity, and happiness in every household. Their participation added to the emotional farewell, underlining how deeply the festival runs through the city’s cultural and spiritual fabric.

As night fell, the chants and music continued, reminding everyone that while Bappa departs today, the promise of his return will keep the spirit of Mumbai alive until next year.