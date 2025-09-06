 Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty

Among them were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who joined the celebrations and offered their respects during the immersion processions.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The sea of devotion at Girgaon Chowpatty grew deeper on Anant Chaturdashi as lakhs of devotees thronged the shores to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Among them were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who joined the celebrations and offered their respects during the immersion processions.

The two leaders were seen showering flowers on the idols as they made their way towards the sea. Standing alongside devotees, they folded their hands and prayed while the air echoed with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Girgaon Chowpatty, one of the city’s oldest and most iconic visarjan points, was under heavy security as thousands gathered to witness the immersion of community and household idols. Police personnel, lifeguards, and volunteers worked round the clock to manage the swelling crowds.

Read Also
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Grand Procession For Mumbai's Most Revered Ganesha Begins After Final...
article-image

Despite the tight arrangements, the atmosphere was festive. Dhol-tasha troupes beat their drums in rhythm, youngsters danced in long processions, and families looked on with mixed emotions—joy at the celebrations and sadness at parting with their beloved Bappa.

FPJ Shorts
Heartbreaking! Alex Marquez's Team Box Left In Disbelief As He Crashes During MotoGP Sprint Race At Catalan Grand Prix; Video
Heartbreaking! Alex Marquez's Team Box Left In Disbelief As He Crashes During MotoGP Sprint Race At Catalan Grand Prix; Video
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty
UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath Spins The Coin During Toss Ahead Of Final; Video
UP T20 League: CM Yogi Adityanath Spins The Coin During Toss Ahead Of Final; Video
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Joins Ganpati Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty, Extends Anant Chaturdashi Wishes |Video
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Joins Ganpati Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty, Extends Anant Chaturdashi Wishes |Video

For many devotees, the sight of the state’s top leaders offering flowers was symbolic of Ganeshotsav’s unifying spirit. As the idols were lowered into the Arabian Sea, people raised their voices louder, vowing to welcome Ganesha again next year with the same devotion.

Both Fadnavis and Shinde greeted the public, extending Anant Chaturdashi wishes and urging for peace, prosperity, and happiness in every household. Their participation added to the emotional farewell, underlining how deeply the festival runs through the city’s cultural and spiritual fabric.

As night fell, the chants and music continued, reminding everyone that while Bappa departs today, the promise of his return will keep the spirit of Mumbai alive until next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Shower Flowers On Bappa At Girgaon Chowpatty

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Joins Ganpati Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty, Extends Anant...

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Joins Ganpati Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty, Extends Anant...

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Devotees Shower Flowers & Gulal | Check Live Location Of Mumbai's...

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Devotees Shower Flowers & Gulal | Check Live Location Of Mumbai's...

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 In Mumbai: Girgaon Chowpatty To Juhu Beach; Popular Places To Witness Final...

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 In Mumbai: Girgaon Chowpatty To Juhu Beach; Popular Places To Witness Final...

Tragedy Near Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja: Two-Year-Old Killed, Boy Injured In Hit-and-Run

Tragedy Near Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja: Two-Year-Old Killed, Boy Injured In Hit-and-Run