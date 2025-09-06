 Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Joins Ganpati Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty, Extends Anant Chaturdashi Wishes |Video
As the city bid a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined devotees at Girgaon Chowpatty and shared his thoughts with reporters.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Mumbai: As the city bid a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined devotees at Girgaon Chowpatty and shared his thoughts with reporters.

Speaking amid the festive fervour, Shinde said, “For sisters, brothers, and farmers, we have done good work, and more good things should happen for them. From the beginning of Ganpati Utsav to Anant Chaturdashi, I pray for their well-being and prosperity.”

The ten-day festival, which began with grandeur across Maharashtra, concluded Today with emotional visarjan processions. From small household idols to towering community mandals, lakhs of devotees thronged immersion points across Mumbai, carrying their beloved Bappa with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Shinde added, “Everyone should be happy and all obstacles should go away. Since the last ten days, we have witnessed the excitement across the state. I wish everyone a happy Anant Chaturdashi.”

The Deputy CM’s message reflected the spirit of unity and hope that marks the end of Ganesh Chaturthi. Over the last ten days, Mumbai’s streets had been alive with music, dance, and colour. As processions wound their way to the sea, families, youngsters, and senior citizens came together to celebrate and pray for a better year ahead.

At Girgaon Chowpatty, one of Mumbai’s most iconic visarjan spots, thousands gathered to watch idols being lowered into the Arabian Sea under tight police security. The atmosphere was both joyous and emotional, with many devotees wiping away tears while promising to welcome Bappa again next year.

For Shinde, the festival was not only a moment of devotion but also an occasion to reaffirm his wishes for the people. His prayers, offered at the shoreline, echoed the hopes of countless devotees—of happiness, prosperity, and freedom from obstacles.

