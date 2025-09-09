Mumbai Mews: Police Book Man For Misusing MLA Logo, Govt Nameplate On Private Cars | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Wadala Truck Terminal Police have registered a criminal case against Manav Venkatesh Munnaswamy for allegedly displaying a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) logo and a Government of Maharashtra nameplate on his private vehicles, despite not holding any official post.

Complaint by Retired BEST Employee

The complaint was lodged by Baburao Gangaram Sulam (59), a retired BEST employee and president of the Mumbai Telugu Seva Sangh. Sulam accused Munnaswamy of misleading the public and misusing official symbols to gain undue privileges.

Vehicles With Fake Emblems

Police confirmed that Sulam provided photographic evidence of two cars owned by Munnaswamy — a Toyota Innova Crysta (MH 03 DU 6118) and a Maruti Suzuki WagonR (MH 03 DG 8864). Both displayed a green MLA emblem with the Ashoka Pillar and a “Government of Maharashtra” nameplate, typically reserved for official government use.

No Govt or Legislative Role

Investigations revealed that Munnaswamy is not an MLA or government official. He had earlier served as the vice-president of the Mumbai Telugu Seva Sangh (2020–2023) but currently holds no position in the organization or the government.

Misuse for Illegal Benefits

Sulam alleged that the accused used the fake insignia to avoid tolls and illegally avail privileges meant exclusively for elected representatives and public servants.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked Munnaswamy under the Sections 3 and 7 of the State Emblem of India (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, and Section 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.