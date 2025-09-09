'Someone Please Give Him A Ticket': Stray Dog Waits Patiently At Mumbai Metro Station To Meet His Canine Friends; MMRDA Responds | X|@Eunseph_A

Mumbai: A heartwarming moment from the Mumbai Metro has gone viral on the internet, after a picture of a dog sitting quietly at the Motilal Oswal Metro Station (part of Metro Line 2A) captured the attention of commuters and netizens alike.

The photo, shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user under the caption, "He could not get a metro ticket, so he is sitting with his face down. Someone please give him a ticket. He should also go. – Dog Lover, Mumbai, Malad West," shows the furry friend sitting patiently at the station, his face down as if waiting for a ride.

We inquired with this furry friend and got to know he had actually come to meet a friend who works in our canine squad. Our 30 canine squad members work hard to keep our trains safe for commuters.#DogSquad #CanineSquad #Security #MahaMumbaiMetro #MumbaiInMinutes #MMRDA50… https://t.co/atR46zSzLt — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) September 8, 2025

Soon after the picture gained traction online, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) responded to the buzz with an adorable clarification on Tuesday, they mentioned.

"We inquired with this furry friend and got to know he had actually come to meet a friend who works in our canine squad. Our 30 canine squad members work hard to keep our trains safe for commuters," said MMMOCL in a light-hearted post.

The metro's canine squad, comprising 30 highly trained dogs, plays a vital role in ensuring safety and security across the network. While the visiting pup isn’t officially part of the team, it seems he knew exactly where to go – straight to the heart of the action (and possibly a few treats from his friends in uniform).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The image and the wholesome exchange between metro authorities and the public struck a chord with animal lovers everywhere, turning an ordinary day at the metro station into an unforgettable one.

Netizens React with Love

The picture stirred up a range of reactions online. Many were moved by the dog’s innocent expression and loyal behaviour.

One X user poetically wrote: "Loyal as the sunrise, cute dog waits patiently, tail wagging like a metronome for their return. What a loyal sentinel of fur and heart." Another user kept it short and sweet: "Cute."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, not all comments were cheerful. One user commented:

"Maha Metro talks to Gully boys? Won't end up good for your easy canines." Meanwhile, others simply appreciated the heartwarming moment: "Ohh really nice I like it."

Moments like these remind us how animals, especially dogs, continue to bring joy, comfort, and even security to our lives. Whether part of the metro's official team or just a friendly visitor, this furry friend made quite the impression.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/