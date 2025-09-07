Mumbai Suburban Rail To Get 12, 15, And 18-Coach Fully AC Vande Metro Trains | Representational Image

Mumbai’s suburban railway network is set for a major transformation with the introduction of fully air-conditioned Vande Metro local trains in 12, 15, and 18-coach configurations, aimed at reducing overcrowding and enhancing commuter comfort.

Tender for Coaches and Maintenance

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC) has floated a global tender worth around Rs 21,000 crore for the procurement and maintenance of 2,856 air-conditioned coaches. The scope includes supply, 35 years of comprehensive maintenance, and construction of two new maintenance depots for Central and Western Railways under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase III and IIIA.

Timeline and Implementation

The tender submission begins on December 8, 2025, with bid opening scheduled for December 22, 2025. Sources indicate that the first prototype of these rakes is expected in Mumbai within two years of contract award.

Advanced Features for Commuters

All new Vande Metro coaches will be fully vestibular, air-conditioned, and designed for suburban operations. They will include automatic door-closing systems, higher acceleration and deceleration, cushioned seating, mobile charging points, onboard infotainment, and vendor compartments with separate AC ducts.

Safety, Speed, and Operational Efficiency

These coaches will feature global-standard safety systems, improved braking mechanisms, and optimized passenger flow design. With a speed potential of up to 130 kmph, they will ensure faster, safer, and more punctual transit across Mumbai’s urban corridors.

Enhanced HVAC System

The HVAC system will be upgraded to ensure consistent cooling and passenger comfort even during Mumbai’s challenging climatic conditions, making daily commuting more pleasant and reliable.

Official Statement

“The project represents a massive leap forward in urban transport infrastructure for Mumbai and will drastically improve the daily commute for millions while enhancing safety, energy efficiency, and service quality,” said Vilas Sopan Wadekar, Chairman & Managing Director, MRVC.