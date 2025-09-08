Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance

Mahayuti Alliance | ANI

A new political row has erupted in Maharashtra after a series of full-page newspaper advertisements and large hoardings across Mumbai showcased Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as “Devabhau,” sidelining Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The publicity blitz has raised questions about unity within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The controversy follows closely on the heels of the Maratha reservation protests in Mumbai, during which Fadnavis was seen politically isolated as both Shinde and Pawar kept their distance. Now, the sudden flood of advertisements prominently featuring only Fadnavis has triggered speculation of a power struggle and a battle for credit within the coalition.

Scale and Cost Raise Questions

The advertisements, published on Saturday, depict Fadnavis offering flowers to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and performing Ganesh puja on Anant Chaturdashi. Both carry the tagline “Devabhau,” without any mention of his coalition partners. The sponsorship of the ads remains unclear, but the scale and cost suggest significant financial backing.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sharply criticized the campaign, alleging that ₹40–50 crore was spent in a single day. He accused the BJP of misusing Shivaji Maharaj’s image for political mileage and questioned the source of funding, hinting at possible use of black money. “What is the purpose of these advertisements? At a time when the state is reeling under farmer suicides and heavy rains, such extravagance is shameful,” Raut said. He further challenged the RSS, suggesting they install a portrait or statue of Shivaji Maharaj at their Nagpur headquarters if their respect for him is genuine.

Adding fuel to the debate, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed that the advertisements were not sponsored by the BJP, but by a minister from an allied party. “If my information is correct, a minister from a friendly party gave these advertisements without informing Fadnavis. Who is this minister? Where did crores of rupees come from? Maharashtra deserves answers,” Rohit Pawar said in a social media post.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sought to downplay the controversy. Speaking to reporters in Thane, he said there was no rivalry within the Mahayuti. “There is no competition for credit. Whether it is Maratha reservation or OBC rights, we are working as one team under the Mahayuti government. Fadnavisji and I are playing together in our second innings, with the same agenda of development and welfare of the poor,” Shinde asserted.

Despite these assurances, the “Devabhau” campaign has intensified speculation about tensions and internal one-upmanship in the ruling alliance.