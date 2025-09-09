How PETA India Got Creative To Protest Against Mumbai’s Pigeon Feeding Ban | PICS

Amid the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) recent ban on feeding pigeons and the closure of old kabutarkhanas, PETA India staged a silent protest in Mumbai on Tuesday. Five members of the animal rights group donned pigeon masks and dressed as everyday Mumbaikars, from an autorickshaw driver to a woman in a traditional navvari sari , carrying placards that read, “We Are Mumbaikars Too, Please Be Kind to Us.”

Pigeons as Part of Mumbai’s Culture

“Pigeons are Mumbaikars simply trying to survive, just as we are, and abruptly stopping their feeding after generations is causing them to suffer,” said Utkarsh Garg, Campaigns Coordinator at PETA India. The organisation argued that instead of a complete ban, regulated feeding timings and proper sanitation would strike a balance between tradition and public health.

Health Risks ‘Exaggerated’, Says PETA

Garg further claimed that concerns about pigeons spreading diseases are overstated. According to an RTI filed with Mumbai’s three largest civic hospitals, only 0.3% of respiratory illness cases in 2024 were linked to pigeon exposure. International studies also suggest that the risk of disease transmission from pigeons to humans remains low, even for those in close contact.

Proposals for a Humane Approach

PETA India has recommended three key steps for the government:

Set designated feeding times and hubs at kabutarkhanas

Maintain strict cleaning and sanitation schedules

Install multilingual boards to educate citizens on safe feeding practices

Additionally, the group has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting the adoption of a European-style pigeon population control model. This involves installing dovecotes where eggs can be replaced with dummy ones, thereby reducing pigeon numbers gradually and humanely.

Balancing Tradition, Health, and Compassion

PETA India believes these measures would respect cultural and religious practices while ensuring public hygiene and bird welfare. “Replacing the feeding ban with reasonable regulations would show Mumbai respects its traditions while leading with compassion,” Garg emphasised.

The BMC’s move to restrict pigeon feeding has drawn mixed reactions across the city. While health experts highlight potential risks of respiratory illnesses, animal rights groups like PETA India insist that compassionate, regulated alternatives are both practical and humane.