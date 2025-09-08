Panvel Civic Body’s Eco-Friendly Idol Donation Drive Sees Lukewarm Response, Only 41 Idols Donated |

Despite an extensive awareness campaign under its eco-friendly initiative “Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha” (Festival of Ganpati, Awareness for Environment), the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s idol donation drive received a lukewarm response this Ganeshotsav.

Over the 10-day festival, only 41 devotees is reported to have came forward to donate their idols, a marginal rise from 21 donations last year.

In contrast, nearly 25,000 idols were immersed across urban and rural areas within civic limits, including those of public Ganesh mandals. " Yes the response has been lukewarm but when compared to last there is some amount of acceptance and we are positive of getting more response in future," said an official.

To curb environmental damage, the corporation had set up dedicated donation counters at Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Taloja, and New Panvel, alongside artificial ponds for clay idols. Devotees who chose the donation route were felicitated with certificates of appreciation.

However, officials admitted that the response remained far lower than expected, reflecting citizens’ reluctance to embrace the eco-friendly alternative.