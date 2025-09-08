 Panvel Civic Body’s Eco-Friendly Idol Donation Drive Sees Lukewarm Response, Only 41 Idols Donated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Civic Body’s Eco-Friendly Idol Donation Drive Sees Lukewarm Response, Only 41 Idols Donated

Panvel Civic Body’s Eco-Friendly Idol Donation Drive Sees Lukewarm Response, Only 41 Idols Donated

Over the 10-day festival, only 41 devotees is reported to have came forward to donate their idols, a marginal rise from 21 donations last year.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Civic Body’s Eco-Friendly Idol Donation Drive Sees Lukewarm Response, Only 41 Idols Donated |

Despite an extensive awareness campaign under its eco-friendly initiative “Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha” (Festival of Ganpati, Awareness for Environment), the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s idol donation drive received a lukewarm response this Ganeshotsav.

Over the 10-day festival, only 41 devotees is reported to have came forward to donate their idols, a marginal rise from 21 donations last year. 

In contrast, nearly 25,000 idols were immersed across urban and rural areas within civic limits, including those of public Ganesh mandals. " Yes the response has been lukewarm but when compared to last there is some amount of acceptance and we are positive of getting more response in future," said an official.

Read Also
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Thane, Kalyan Immerse 21,000 Idols With Eco-Friendly Push
article-image

To curb environmental damage, the corporation had set up dedicated donation counters at Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Taloja, and New Panvel, alongside artificial ponds for clay idols. Devotees who chose the donation route were felicitated with certificates of appreciation.

FPJ Shorts
Gas Supply Disruption Hits Mumbai After ONGC Uran Facility Disturbance; CNG Stations May Face Shutdown - VIDEO
Gas Supply Disruption Hits Mumbai After ONGC Uran Facility Disturbance; CNG Stations May Face Shutdown - VIDEO
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Bihu Committees To Dedicate One Evening To Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Bihu Committees To Dedicate One Evening To Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy
Govt Assurance On Choksi Extradition: Separate Barrack At Arthur Road Jail With Round The Clock Medical Facility
Govt Assurance On Choksi Extradition: Separate Barrack At Arthur Road Jail With Round The Clock Medical Facility
Mumbai News: Sant Shiromani Rajendraji Maharaj Passes Away In Malad
Mumbai News: Sant Shiromani Rajendraji Maharaj Passes Away In Malad

However, officials admitted that the response remained far lower than expected, reflecting citizens’ reluctance to embrace the eco-friendly alternative.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gas Supply Disruption Hits Mumbai After ONGC Uran Facility Disturbance; CNG Stations May Face...

Gas Supply Disruption Hits Mumbai After ONGC Uran Facility Disturbance; CNG Stations May Face...

Govt Assurance On Choksi Extradition: Separate Barrack At Arthur Road Jail With Round The Clock...

Govt Assurance On Choksi Extradition: Separate Barrack At Arthur Road Jail With Round The Clock...

Mumbai News: Sant Shiromani Rajendraji Maharaj Passes Away In Malad

Mumbai News: Sant Shiromani Rajendraji Maharaj Passes Away In Malad

Navi Mumbai Embraces Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: Over 25,000 Idols Immersed In Artificial Ponds

Navi Mumbai Embraces Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: Over 25,000 Idols Immersed In Artificial Ponds

NDA Appoints Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde As Authorised Representative For Vice-Presidential Polls

NDA Appoints Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde As Authorised Representative For Vice-Presidential Polls