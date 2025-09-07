Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Thane, Kalyan Immerse 21,000 Idols With Eco-Friendly Push

Panvel Witnesses Peaceful Immersion Of 12,614 Ganesh Idols With Eco-Friendly Measures |

A total of 9,861 Ganpati idols were immersed within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits on the eleventh day of visarjan, until midnight on Saturday. Of these, 5,390 idols were made of Plaster of Paris (POP), while 4,471 were crafted from Shadu clay. Civic officials said 188 POP idols and 322 Shadu clay idols stood above six feet in height.

Shift Toward Artificial Lakes and Tanks

In line with the eco-friendly visarjan drive, 6,699 idols were immersed in artificial lakes and 1,479 in artificial tanks. Authorities noted that 67 percent of idols were immersed in artificial lakes, while immersions at traditional visarjan ghats dropped to 51 percent.

Nirmalya Collection and Processing

On the eleventh day alone, 32 tons of Nirmalya (flowers, leaves, and garlands) were collected for eco-friendly processing. Overall, 73 tons of Nirmalya were gathered during the Ganpati festival. All collected material has been sent to TMC’s biocomposting units at Kolshet, Kausa, and Ritu Park for conversion into compost.

Encouraging Response to Eco-Friendly Measures

Officials said devotees celebrated Ganeshotsav with enthusiasm and increasingly opted for artificial ponds set up by the TMC. This year, 76 idols were handed over at the civic body’s idol acceptance centres, while 52 idols were immersed through mobile immersion units across all nine ward committees.

High Court Guidelines Followed

As per a Bombay High Court directive, idols up to six feet must be immersed in artificial ponds, while those above six feet are permitted in natural water bodies.

Kalyan Records Over 11,000 Immersions

Meanwhile, in Kalyan, 11,589 Ganesh idols were immersed on the eleventh day. Of these, 8,340 were made of POP and 3,249 of Shadu clay. Civic officials confirmed that 66 tons of Nirmalya were collected there for eco-friendly processing.