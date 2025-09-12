Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Light Showers Today, Heavy Rain Likely From Tomorrow As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Sept 13 & 14

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate rain showers on Friday. The city and the Konkan coast are currently witnessing subdued rainfall activity, with only occasional light to moderate showers reported over the past few days.

The pattern is expected to continue today, before a change in weather conditions this weekend. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a yellow alert has been issued for September 13 and 14, warning of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Today's Weather Forecast

In Mumbai, rainfall today will remain on the lighter side. Some parts of the city may receive intermittent drizzles, but no heavy downpour is expected. Skies will remain mostly cloudy during the morning and evening hours, keeping the atmosphere pleasant. Daytime temperatures are forecast to hover between 27°C and 31°C, though humidity levels will remain high, leading to occasional discomfort. Starting Saturday, however, the IMD warns of increased rainfall intensity, with two consecutive days under Yellow Alert.

Thane and Navi Mumbai are expected to see similar conditions. Residents can anticipate light to moderate rain throughout the day, with maximum temperatures reaching around 30°C and minimums near 26°C. Coastal belts will also experience mild winds. Weather reports suggest that these areas could experience a sharp rise in rainfall activity beginning September 13, with heavy showers likely over the weekend.

In Palghar district, moderate rainfall is expected in some locations, especially along the coastal belt. While skies will remain overcast, rural areas may see varying rainfall intensity. Winds are likely to remain light throughout the day, offering mild relief from humidity.

Further south, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts will continue to experience mixed rainfall patterns. Isolated showers are likely in some pockets, while hilly and coastal regions may receive moderate spells. Conditions are expected to remain humid, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 30°C. IMD forecasts that from September 13 onwards, these districts will also witness a renewed surge of heavy monsoon rainfall.