Thane Municipal Transport Set To Expand TMT Bus Fleet With Additional 123 Buses Under PM eBus Service Scheme

Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMT) is in the process of enhancing its fleet with eco-friendly electric buses to improve public transport for Thanekars and uphold environmental balance.

TMT has recently integrated 123 electric air-conditioned buses and is due to receive an additional 100 buses under the Central Government’s PM E Bus Service Scheme. Originally, 25 of these buses were expected by the end of August, but they have been delayed due to technical issues, resulting in further postponement for approximately another month.

The initiative aims to procure a total of 403 electric buses financed through the 15th Finance Commission along with contributions from both Central and State Governments, and the PM E-Bus Seva Yojana. Out of these, the 123 buses have already been added to the fleet.

The purchase of the remaining 86 buses is anticipated to be completed within a year, while the additional 94 buses will follow in the next two years. Despite earlier commitments, the planned 100 air-conditioned electric buses under the PM plan have not yet been incorporated into the fleet as September begins.

TMT operates on a non-profit basis and currently manages a fleet of about 400 buses, with 360 actively serving the population. Thane's population has surpassed 2.5 million, necessitating an increase in buses to meet passenger demand. As TMT prioritizes the inclusion of eco-friendly electric vehicles, it remains focused on maintaining operational efficiency while addressing environmental concerns.

The administration has stated that the buses provided through the PM E Bus Service Scheme were recently inspected in Nagpur, where some technical errors were identified, delaying their deployment.

Manager Bhalchandra Behere expressed confidence that these issues will likely be resolved within a month, after which the buses can finally be integrated into TMT's fleet, enhancing the public transport experience in Thane.