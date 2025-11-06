 BJP To Host Grand Mass Singing Event In New Panvel To Mark 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’
BJP To Host Grand Mass Singing Event In New Panvel To Mark 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
The Indian National Flag | Pixabay

To commemorate 150 years of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organize a grand mass singing event in New Panvel

The event to be held on Friday, November 7, at 4 p.m will celebrate national unity and paying tribute to India’s freedom fighters. It will be held at K.A. Bhatia School in the presence of State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

Announcing the event at a press conference, MLA Prashant Thakur, the program’s chief organizer, said the celebration is part of a nationwide initiative by the BJP to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. Actor and noted nationalist speaker Sharad Ponkshe will deliver a special talk on the history and significance of the song.

Thakur informed that the Union Cabinet has decided to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram at the national level.

The party is organizing cultural events, patriotic rallies, and awareness programs across the country. These initiatives will continue until Constitution Day on November 26.

The 150th anniversary celebrations are being held at 150 locations across India, including ten in Maharashtra — Nagpur, Akola, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Karad (Satara), Jalgaon, Dhule, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Raigad district event will take place in New Panvel.

Thakur said the song Vande Mataram represents India’s spirit of patriotism, unity, and self-respect. It inspired countless freedom fighters during the independence movement and continues to symbolize the nation’s collective pride and devotion to the motherland.

The event aims to spread awareness about the song’s historical importance, promote constitutional values, and strengthen national integration and social harmony.

Over 2,500 students from different schools, as well as social organizations, BJP workers, and citizens, are expected to participate. Thakur appealed to residents of Panvel and nearby areas to join the celebration and make the event a grand success.

