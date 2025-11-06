Bihar Elections 2025: This Jan Suraaj Candidate Quit Party On Eve Of Munger Poll & Joined BJP; 4th To Withdraw From Prashant Kishor's JSP |

Patna: A day before polling in the Munger Assembly constituency, Jan Suraaj candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh announced his full support for the BJP nominee, Kumar Pranay, saying his decision was taken “in the interest of development and a stable government”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fourth Jan Suraaj Candidate to Withdraw

With Singh’s exit, Jan Suraaj has now lost four of its candidates since the election schedule was announced. Earlier, nominees from Danapur, Brahampur and Gopalganj had either withdrawn or distanced themselves from the contest. Singh, 52, a zila parishad member from the Dhanuk community, said he would “make every effort to ensure the BJP candidate’s victory by a large margin”.

Pranay welcomed Singh’s decision, describing him as an “elder brother” and calling his support “invaluable”. “Sanjay Kumar Singh has always represented the voice of the people. His decision strengthens our collective resolve for development and stability in Munger,” he said. A local BJP functionary praised Singh as a leader who “believes in the party’s vision of development” and had “foregone personal political ambitions” for the larger cause.

BJP Gains Edge in Tight Munger Contest

Singh’s departure has turned the Munger battle into a straight contest between the BJP’s Kumar Pranay and the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi. The seat, historically known for its unpredictable outcomes, has alternated between the Janata Dal, RJD and JD(U) before the BJP captured it in 2020.

Community alignments are expected to play a decisive role, with Munger’s electorate comprising Yadavs, Muslims, Vaishyas and upper castes. Singh’s Dhanuk community, which has largely supported the BJP, could now consolidate behind Pranay and bolster his chances. Vidyarthi, a Yadav leader, narrowly lost to the BJP’s Pranav Kumar Yadav by 1,244 votes in 2020.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has accused the BJP of “intimidating” his candidates, naming Union ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan, and claiming the ruling party fears the rise of “honest professionals” contesting under his banner.