Bihar Elections 2025: Locals From Danapur Diara Use Boats To Reach Polling Stations - VIDEO

Locals From Danapur Diara Use Boats To Reach Polling Stations | ANI

Patna: Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is underway. A total of 121 out of 243 assembly constituencies are voting today in the first phase of the 2025 state assembly election. This election is going to be a crucial triangular contest between the NDA alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United); the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress (INC) and debutant Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party.

As of 1:00 p.m., the voter turnout has been reported at 42.3%. Patna recorded the lowest turnout at 37.72%, while Gopalganj registered the highest at 46.73%.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m, though in some areas, voting will close earlier at 5 p.m.

Visuals from Danapur Diara show locals using boats to reach polling stations and cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar elections.

RJD Alleges Administration Stopped Operation Of Boats

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took to X and alleged that the administration had stopped the operation of boats. "In the Danapur assembly constituency, the administration has stopped the operation of boats, and thousands of voters are unable to reach their polling booths to cast their votes!"

The party further said,"Over 10,000 voters have been left reliant on a single steamer that makes only one round per day! In such a situation, if any accident occurs, will the district administration take responsibility?"

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav were among the top leaders who cast their votes in the first phase of the high-stakes assembly polls, seen as a litmus test for the ruling NDA.