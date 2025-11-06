 After PM Modi, President Draupadi Murmu Hosts India's World Cup Winners At Rashtrapati Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAfter PM Modi, President Draupadi Murmu Hosts India's World Cup Winners At Rashtrapati Bhavan

After PM Modi, President Draupadi Murmu Hosts India's World Cup Winners At Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu hosted and congratulated the Indian Women’s ODI World Cup-winning team at Rashtrapati Bhavan for their historic victory. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur presented a signed team jersey to the President. The team had earlier met PM Modi, who praised their comeback and resilience. Celebrations continue as players prepare to return to their hometowns.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
After PM Modi, President Draupadi Murmu Hosts India's World Cup Winners At Rashtrapati Bhavan | X @rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu met the Women's ODI World Cup-winning Indian team at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Thursday, and congratulated the squad for their historic victory.

Tweet

“Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation. She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team — India,” the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
article-image
Read Also
'..Aapke Dushman Zyaada Din Nahi Rok Payenge Hai': Mohammed Shami Takes Indirect Dig At Gambhir,...
article-image

During the meeting, captain Harmampreet Kaur presented the Indian jersey adorned with every player’s signature to the President.

FPJ Shorts
'Fortunate To Work & Learn From Him': Shatrughan Sinha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sanjeev Kumar On 40th Death Anniversary
'Fortunate To Work & Learn From Him': Shatrughan Sinha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sanjeev Kumar On 40th Death Anniversary
Attention Mumbaikars! Here's How Commuters Can Earn 20% Instant Cashback Using 'Mumbai One' App
Attention Mumbaikars! Here's How Commuters Can Earn 20% Instant Cashback Using 'Mumbai One' App
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Accuses RJD, Congress Of Backing Insurgency For Vote Bank Politics
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Accuses RJD, Congress Of Backing Insurgency For Vote Bank Politics
Uttar Pradesh News: ED Conducts Raids Over Fake Degree Money Laundering Case
Uttar Pradesh News: ED Conducts Raids Over Fake Degree Money Laundering Case

The Women in Blue beat South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lift their maiden ICC silverware.

On Wednesday evening, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a scheduled interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

During the felicitation, PM Modi congratulated the Women in Blue, who were dressed in smart formal attire and wore winner’s medals around their necks. He also lauded them on their historic achievement and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats in the league stage and the trolling they had faced on social media platforms.

Read Also
Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment
article-image

PM Modi also spoke to the players and support staff members in a group interaction, with the team also gifting him a signed Indian team jersey.

The Indian team had arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening for a scheduled meeting with PM Modi, amidst tight security measures at their hotel. Celebrations of their epochal triumph continued inside the hotel, with Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana dancing to dhol beats and being cheered on by hotel staff and guests.

Following their engagements with the Prime Minister and the President, the players and support staff members will disperse to their respective hometowns. Shafali Verma, the Player of the Match in the ODI World Cup final, will head to Nagaland to lead the North Zone side in the ongoing Inter Zonal T20 tournament.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Accuses RJD, Congress Of Backing Insurgency For Vote Bank...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Accuses RJD, Congress Of Backing Insurgency For Vote Bank...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Bhagalpur Welcomes PM Modi With Enthusiasm; Class 7 Student Creates...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Bhagalpur Welcomes PM Modi With Enthusiasm; Class 7 Student Creates...

Noida Shocker: Woman's Headless, Naked Body Found In Drain - VIDEO

Noida Shocker: Woman's Headless, Naked Body Found In Drain - VIDEO

Brazilian Photographer Matheus Ferrero Deletes Instagram Account After Rahul Gandhi's Haryana 'Vote...

Brazilian Photographer Matheus Ferrero Deletes Instagram Account After Rahul Gandhi's Haryana 'Vote...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 6, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-596 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 6, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-596 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...