IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century during the match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Fours in Dubai. | ANI

Abhishek Sharma received a massive chance in the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th T20 on Thursday. Facing the second ball of the game, Abhishek miscued a pull shot on a duck. However, fortunately for the India opener, Xavier Barlett put down a sitter to hand India a massive reprieve.

Abhishek Sharma has been in fine form in the current series and is clearly a danger man for Australia. The left-hander had scored a fighting 68 in the 3rd T20I and followed it up with a quick-fire 25 in the last game.

However, on Thursday, Abhishek looked rusty. He charged at the second ball of the innings, miscuing a pull shot. The ball went high up with Xavier Barlett circling under it. However, with Marcus Stoinis in the line of his sight, the Australian pacer dropped a simple catch.

Abhishek fails to make most of dropped chance

Abhishek Sharma did let his charmed life go to waste. The left-hander stitched a vital half-century partnership with Shubman Gill at the top of the order. Sharma initially took his time, before unleashing a flurry of boundaries towards the end of the powerplay.

He was however baited into another false shot by Adam Zampa. Sharma cleared the fence with a huge six in Zampa's first over. However, his next attempt only went as far as Tim David on the boundary. Abhishek managed 28 off 21 balls, striking at 133.3 with two boundaries and a six.

Sharma remains the highest run-getter in the IND vs AUS T20I series. The left-hander has scored 129 runs in 4 innings, striking at an eye catching 159.09.