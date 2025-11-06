'..Aapke Dushman Zyaada Din Nahi Rok Payenge Hai': Mohammed Shami Takes Indirect Dig At Gambhir, Agarkar After IND vs SA Snub

Mohammed Shami | Credits: Twitter

Mohammed Shami has taken a dig at chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir once again. Shami was ignored for the IND vs SA Test series, with Bengal teammate Akash Deep getting the nod. The veteran pacer has been locked in a war of words with Agarkar, and has thrown in his latest punch.

Can't keep a good performer out for long says Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami answered several fan questions in his latest Youtube video. Fans asked the India pacer on dealing with adversities and how to make the best of their talents. Shami, given his wealth of his experience as a top performing athlete, suggested there was no substitute for hard work.

"If you have the talent, then no one can stop you. You have to keep working hard, keep practicing and try and perform to the best of your ability. If you are loyal, hard working and a good performer, then your enemies or people you don't trust cannot stop you for long. Talent always sells," Mohammed Shami said on his Youtube channel.

Shami's remark comes a day after he was not picked for the IND vs SA Test series. The Bengal pacer has been out of favour and last played in India's Champions Trophy win in March earlier this year.

Questions regarding his fitness have been raised after struggling in the IPL, but Shami has responded with performances and words in recent months. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, the 36-year-old has 15 wickets in 5 innings, including a five wicket haul.

I don't think he is unfit: Shami's coach slams team management

Mohammed Shami's coach Mohammed Badruddin has thrown his wait weight behind his ward. He suggests that the team management have made up their mind to not pick him for the Test team.

"My thought is simple they are ignoring him, that’s clear. There’s no other reason that makes sense to me. He’s not unfit when a player is playing Test matches, taking 15 wickets in two games, then he doesn’t look unfit from anywhere. I don’t think he’s unfit," Badruddin told India Today.

Shami's India career seems to be at an end. The 36-year-old still has ambitions of donning the India colours. He has been in fine form in the Ranji Trophy but was ignored once again, with his last Test appearance coming in 2023. However, if Shami can keep up with his performances, in his own words, no one can stop him.