 Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link
Amol Muzumdar revealed his support staff manifested winning the World Cup and meeting PM Modi.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Amol Muzumdar celebrates with the Women's World Cup Trophy | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Head coach Amol Muzumdar revealed that his support staff manifested a meeting with PM Narendra Modi earlier this year. Muzumdar and his staff, alongside the women's team were invited for dinner by the Indian PM following their World Cup success. Harmanpreet Kaur's side won the Women's World Cup on Sunday for the first time, beating South Africa by 52 runs.

How King Charles meeting pushed World Cup dream

While at the PM's residence on Lok Kalyan Road, head coach Amol Muzumdar said that his staff had manifested this meeting. The Indian team had toured England earlier in the year, but only 20 of their contingent were allowed to meet Britain's King Charles.

"We were in England in June and we met King Charles there. There was a protocol of 20 people. The support staff couldn't come. There were many players and three skilled coaches. I told my support staff, I am extremely sorry, but the protocol is of 20 people," Muzumdar said.

'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging Row; 8 Detained
'Seniors Tortured Me A Lot': Death Of 12-Year-Old Arunachal Sainik School Student Sparks Ragging Row; 8 Detained
Maha Mumbai Metro Authorities Issue Clarification Over Monorail Derailment In Wadala During Trial | VIDEO
Maha Mumbai Metro Authorities Issue Clarification Over Monorail Derailment In Wadala During Trial | VIDEO
'Burden On Lungs will Increase...': Shashi Tharoor Warns As Delhi Air Quality Turns ‘Hazardous’ With AQI At 371
'Burden On Lungs will Increase...': Shashi Tharoor Warns As Delhi Air Quality Turns ‘Hazardous’ With AQI At 371

Muzumdar recalled that his support staff took this as motivation and set the date for a photograph with PM Narendra Modi in early November.

"They manifested a little. I said, 'we don't want this photograph. We want a photograph with PM Modi on November 4 or 5' and today is that day," he added.

Muzumdar hailed praise on his colts, revealing his pride on their efforts in the last couple of years.

"We feel honoured and privileged coming here. The daughters of the country have done wonders. They have been putting a lot of effort into it for the last 2 years. They have played with the same intensity and energy in every practice session," the head coach beamed.

PM Modi lauds World Cup success

During his interaction with the players, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the magnitude of success achieved by the women's team. He had met the players when they had lost the 2017 World Cup final and was happy to see them return with the trophy 8 years later.

"You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad," Modi said.

