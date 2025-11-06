 IND VS AUS 4th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Play Unchanged Playing XI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND VS AUS 4th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Play Unchanged Playing XI

IND VS AUS 4th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Play Unchanged Playing XI

With two key players missing from the Australian lineup, this presents an optimal opportunity for India to secure a 2-1 lead before the final game at the Gabba

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image

IND VS AUS 4th T20I Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Toss

FPJ Shorts
'Must Keep Writing...': Sanjay Raut Posts Picture With Syringe-plastered Hand From Mumbai's Fortis Hospital, Raises Health Concerns
'Must Keep Writing...': Sanjay Raut Posts Picture With Syringe-plastered Hand From Mumbai's Fortis Hospital, Raises Health Concerns
Microsoft To Enable In-Country Processing For 365 Copilot Interactions In India, UK, Japan, And Australia By 2025-End
Microsoft To Enable In-Country Processing For 365 Copilot Interactions In India, UK, Japan, And Australia By 2025-End
State Bank Of India To Divest 3,20,60,000 Equity Shares Through IPO
State Bank Of India To Divest 3,20,60,000 Equity Shares Through IPO
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations

Australia To Bowl First, India Play Unchanged Playing XI

Preview

With the series level at 1-1, both India and Australia face each other in the 4th T20I at Carra Oval in Queensland with the series on the line. Shubman Gill aims to make a significant impact following a lackluster tour as India looks to take the lead against a weakened Australia in the fourth T20 International today. For India, Kuldeep Yadav has been released, while Nitish Kumar Reddy may be available again after injury.

For the upcoming fourth game, Australia’s Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood will also be unavailable as the duo prepares for the Ashes by playing in the Sheffield Shield. With two key players missing from the Australian lineup, this presents an optimal opportunity for India to secure a 2-1 lead before the final game at the Gabba and clinch the series victory.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video

'..Aapke Dushman Zyaada Din Nahi Rok Payenge Hai': Mohammed Shami Takes Indirect Dig At Gambhir,...

'..Aapke Dushman Zyaada Din Nahi Rok Payenge Hai': Mohammed Shami Takes Indirect Dig At Gambhir,...

IND VS AUS 4th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Play Unchanged Playing XI

IND VS AUS 4th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Play Unchanged Playing XI

Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment

Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment

Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link

Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link