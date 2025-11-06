IND VS AUS 4th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Play Unchanged Playing XI

IND VS AUS 4th T20I Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Toss

Australia To Bowl First, India Play Unchanged Playing XI

Preview

With the series level at 1-1, both India and Australia face each other in the 4th T20I at Carra Oval in Queensland with the series on the line. Shubman Gill aims to make a significant impact following a lackluster tour as India looks to take the lead against a weakened Australia in the fourth T20 International today. For India, Kuldeep Yadav has been released, while Nitish Kumar Reddy may be available again after injury.

For the upcoming fourth game, Australia’s Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood will also be unavailable as the duo prepares for the Ashes by playing in the Sheffield Shield. With two key players missing from the Australian lineup, this presents an optimal opportunity for India to secure a 2-1 lead before the final game at the Gabba and clinch the series victory.