 Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Image: Narendra Modi/X

In a heartwarming interaction at his Delhi residence on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 winners for their historic triumph over South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Among the many highlights of the final, Modi drew special attention to Amanjot Kaur’s breathtaking catch that turned the game in India’s favor.

The Prime Minister smiled as he compared Amanjot’s effort to the one Suryakumar Yadav had taken in the T20 World Cup final against the same opposition earlier this year.

Amanjot’s stunning effort came during a crucial middle phase of the game when she took a juggling catch to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt, halting South Africa’s momentum and shifting control firmly toward India.

Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma were the other standout performers of the final. Deepti’s all-round brilliance earned her the Player of the Series, while Shafali’s blistering 87 off 78 balls set the tone for India’s 52-run victory their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title.

Life comes full circle for Harmanpreet Kaur

During the interaction, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared that this visit was particularly emotional. She recalled the team’s meeting with the Prime Minister in 2017 after the Women’s ODI World Cup final, when they had come close but did not win the trophy. She expressed her happiness that this time, the team arrived as champions. She added that she hopes they will return in the future with even more trophies.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said the Prime Minister has always motivated the team and that showing him the trophy felt deeply meaningful. She also mentioned that girls across India are excelling in all fields today and felt that encouragement from leadership plays an important role.

Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma shared that she had been looking forward to this meeting. The Prime Minister spoke about her tattoo of Bhagwan Hanuman and her social media post that said Jai Shri Ram. Deepti said her faith gives her inner strength during pressure moments.

Watch: PM Modi Compares Amanjot Kaur’s Catch To Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup Moment

Did King Charles Meeting Spur India Women's World Cup Success? Amol Muzumdar Explains PM Modi Link

Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded;...

RCB Women Ring In Changes Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction, Malolan Rangarajan Replaces Luke Williams As...

'Catch Hone Se Pehle Hass Rahi Thi?': PM Modi Asks Shafali Verma About Sune Luus Wicket, Team India...