 Chaotic Scenes! Jose Alvarado Involved In Heated Altercation With Mark Williams During NBA Game; VIDEO
In a heated matchup, Phoenix Suns’ Mark Williams and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were ejected after a third-quarter altercation escalated from a foul dispute into shoves and punches. Following video review, officials issued fighting technicals. Despite the chaos, Phoenix kept composure and finished a 123–114 road win in an otherwise intense, physical contest.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Image: ShowCaseShabazz/X

In a physical NBA showdown on Saturday night, Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were both ejected following an on-court altercation that saw punches exchanged during Phoenix’s road win in New Orleans.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter with the Suns leading when Williams set a screen and a foul was called, sparking the confrontation. Alvarado initially complained to officials before turning toward Williams, who shoved him. The confrontation quickly escalated, and both players began throwing punches before teammates and referees separated them. After review, officials assessed fighting technical fouls and ejected both players.

The Suns managed the situation and maintained control of the game, eventually defeating the Pelicans 123–114 in a competitive contest marked by intense play throughout. Williams contributed before his ejection, and both players now face potential fines or league suspension as a result of the altercation.

Following the incident, reactions from fans and analysts highlighted the rare nature of such a fight in the modern NBA, with debate over who instigated the clash and how officials handled the confrontation.

