'Isne Apna Epic Pose Nahi Diya': Netizens React As MS Dhoni Poses With Orry At Salman Khan's Star-Studded 60th Birthday

Image: Orry/Instagram

Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration at his farmhouse turned into a star-studded affair and one picture stole all the attention. A candid shot of former India captain MS Dhoni posing with social-media personality Orry quickly went viral across platforms.

Fans were stunned to see the unlikely duo in one frame. Comments poured in within minutes, with reactions ranging from amused to downright bewildered. One user summed up the mood perfectly, writing, “Multiverse of Madness.”

With Bollywood stars, cricketers and influencers all in attendance, Salman’s milestone birthday bash has already become one of the most talked-about celeb gatherings of the season and Dhoni’s picture with Orry has officially taken center stage in the conversation.