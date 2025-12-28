 'Isne Apna Epic Pose Nahi Diya': Netizens React As MS Dhoni Poses With Orry At Salman Khan's Star-Studded 60th Birthday
Salman Khan’s 60th birthday bash became a viral moment after a candid photo of MS Dhoni with social-media star Orry surfaced online. Fans were shocked and amused to see the unexpected pairing, flooding social media with memes. One user called it a “Multiverse of Madness,” while others joked that only a Salman party could unite such unlikely celebrities.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Image: Orry/Instagram

Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration at his farmhouse turned into a star-studded affair and one picture stole all the attention. A candid shot of former India captain MS Dhoni posing with social-media personality Orry quickly went viral across platforms.

Fans were stunned to see the unlikely duo in one frame. Comments poured in within minutes, with reactions ranging from amused to downright bewildered. One user summed up the mood perfectly, writing, “Multiverse of Madness.”

Others joked that only a Salman Khan party could bring together such unexpected celebrity combinations. Many praised Dhoni for his calm, effortless charm, while Orry’s trademark party persona sparked memes and edits across social media platforms.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

With Bollywood stars, cricketers and influencers all in attendance, Salman’s milestone birthday bash has already become one of the most talked-about celeb gatherings of the season and Dhoni’s picture with Orry has officially taken center stage in the conversation.

