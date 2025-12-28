VIDEO: Emotional Scenes As Diogo Jota's Children Walk Out With Liverpool Ahead Of Wolves Match

Image: Men in Blazers/Rute Cardoso/X/Instagram

Anfield turned into a scene of deep emotion on Saturday as Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers joined together to honour the memory of the late Diogo Jota ahead of their Premier League clash. The fixture, the first between Jota’s two former clubs since his tragic passing in July, carried profound significance for players, fans and family alike.

Before kick-off, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk led Jota’s young sons, Dinis and Duarte, out of the tunnel, walking alongside the matchday mascots in a gesture that drew warm applause and hushed silence across Anfield. Their mother, Rute Cardoso, watched from the stands as supporters from both camps soaked in the poignant moment.

Fans held a large banner reading “Diogo Jota, forever in our hearts” and both sets of supporters joined in chants of “Diogo” in the 20th minute, a tribute to his iconic No. 20 shirt that Liverpool retired in his honour. The traditional anthem "You’ll Never Walk Alone" echoed around the ground, wrapping the family and crowd in a shared moment of remembrance and unity.

The match itself doubled as a celebration of Jota’s impact on English football. Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring for Liverpool and paid homage by mimicking Jota’s trademark shark-style celebration, before Florian Wirtz’s strike secured a 2–1 win over Wolves.

Jota, who tragically died in a car accident in Spain alongside his younger brother Andre Silva at age 28, had been beloved by supporters of both clubs. His career included standout spells at Wolves followed by Premier League glory with Liverpool, making the emotional tribute a fitting tribute to his legacy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken openly about his decision not to attend the funeral of his late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, who, along with his brother Andre Silva, tragically passed away in a car accident in July. In an emotional interview with Piers Morgan, the football legend explained his reasons, sharing a deeply personal perspective shaped by his own experiences with loss and fame.

Ronaldo revealed that he has not been to a cemetery since his father’s death, saying, “After my father died, I have never been to a cemetery again.” The Portuguese star expressed that attending such moments brings back painful memories, and he prefers to grieve privately.

He further explained that his absence was not due to indifference, but to avoid turning a moment of mourning into a spectacle. “When you know me and you know my reputation? Wherever I go, it is a circus,” Ronaldo said. “I don't go out because, if I go, the attention goes to me. I don't want this sort of attention. I don't like it when you go to a sensitive moment to do interviews, to speak about him, to speak about football.”

Ronaldo emphasised that his decision came from a place of respect for the family and the privacy of the occasion. “This shows how a circus is life, sometimes. I am not a part of that. If you want to be a part of this world, good luck, but I will be a part of another side,” he added.

The 40-year-old concluded by addressing critics who questioned his absence, stating calmly, “People can continue to criticise. I felt good with my decision. When your conscience is good and free, you don't have to worry about what people say.”

Ronaldo’s heartfelt explanation offered a glimpse into the struggles of living under constant public scrutiny, reminding the world that even global icons experience loss and grief in profoundly human ways.