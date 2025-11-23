 Real Madrid Apologises After Memorial Tribute Shows Wrong Player Instead Of Diogo Jota's Brother
Real Madrid Apologises After Memorial Tribute Shows Wrong Player Instead Of Diogo Jota's Brother

While Real Madrid has shown sincere regret, the incident has sparked a wider conversation about attention to detail, in particularly sensitive moments, and the responsibility clubs hold when commemorating lives that were lost.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Andre da Silva/Instagram

Real Madrid has issued a public apology following a major blunder in an institutional tribute video, where the club mistakenly displayed a photo of Elche striker Andre da Silva instead of Andre Silva, the brother of the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

The error occurred during Real Madrid’s General Assembly, when the club was honoring figures from the football world who passed away this year, including Jota and his brother, who tragically died in a car accident. In a statement, Madrid said: “Real Madrid C.F. apologises to Elche C.F. and its player Andre da Silva for having mistakenly included his image in the obituary of an institutional video instead of that of Andre Silva, the brother of Diogo Jota, the Liverpool player. We regret this incident.”

The name mix-up has deeper resonance: the mistakenly shown Andre da Silva is a current player for Elche, the very club Real Madrid will face soon, making the error especially awkward.

Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video

Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a tense El Clasico clash was not without drama, as star winger Vinicius Junior made headlines for his visibly frustrated reaction after being substituted. Despite the win, all eyes turned to the Brazilian forward, who stormed straight down the tunnel following his substitution late in the second half.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match when manager Xabi Alonso decided to replace Vinicius. As his number flashed on the substitution board, Vinicius looked visibly upset, briefly exchanging words with the coaching staff before heading straight down the tunnel instead of taking his place on the bench.

Real Madrid, however, managed to seal the win with a 2-1 scoreline, maintaining their strong form in the league and continuing their dominance over their arch-rivals this season.

As for Vinicius, the moment is likely to be seen as an expression of his fiery commitment, something that has often driven both his brilliance and his emotional outbursts on the pitch.

