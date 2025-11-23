 Srinivas Mandhana Health Update: Smriti Mandhana's Father Under Medical Observation After Heart Attack Scare
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSrinivas Mandhana Health Update: Smriti Mandhana's Father Under Medical Observation After Heart Attack Scare

Srinivas Mandhana Health Update: Smriti Mandhana's Father Under Medical Observation After Heart Attack Scare

This incident highlights the importance of timely medical attention in heart-related emergencies, and hospital authorities continue to monitor Srinivas closely to ensure his condition stabilizes.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Image: Image: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Srinivas Mandhana, father of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, was hospitalised on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. According to Dr. Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, Srinivas felt left-sided chest pain around 11:30 AM and was immediately transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Center for further evaluation.

“Despite slightly raised cardiac enzymes, he requires ongoing observation,” Dr. Shah said. “Our cardiologist, Dr. Rohan Thanedar, has examined him, and there are no new findings on the echocardiogram. However, he may need continuous ECG monitoring and, if necessary, angiography.”

Read Also
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Wows In Purple Ensemble For Wedding Mehendi Ceremony With Palash Muchhal
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To...
article-image

Srinivas’s blood pressure is currently slightly elevated, and doctors are keeping him under close observation. Dr. Shah added that the heart episode could be linked to physical or mental stress, noting the hectic activity during the wedding season as a possible contributing factor.

The incident occurred amid wedding preparations for Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which were subsequently postponed following the health scare. Fans and well-wishers have expressed concern and are hoping for Srinivas Mandhana’s speedy recovery.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Clears Long-Pending Skywalk Project At Koparkhairane Sector 15
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Clears Long-Pending Skywalk Project At Koparkhairane Sector 15
MNS Alleges 'Sudden And Unexplained' Surge Of About 400,000 Voters Across 33 Wards In Thane
MNS Alleges 'Sudden And Unexplained' Surge Of About 400,000 Voters Across 33 Wards In Thane
Pavitra Punia To Marry US-Based Businessman In March 2026, Preparations Underway: Reports
Pavitra Punia To Marry US-Based Businessman In March 2026, Preparations Underway: Reports
Srinivas Mandhana Health Update: Smriti Mandhana's Father Under Medical Observation After Heart Attack Scare
Srinivas Mandhana Health Update: Smriti Mandhana's Father Under Medical Observation After Heart Attack Scare

This incident highlights the importance of timely medical attention in heart-related emergencies, and hospital authorities continue to monitor Srinivas closely to ensure his condition stabilizes.

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Check Out Details Of Star Batter Smriti Mandhana's Father

Shrinivas Mandhana is best known today as the father of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, but his own story is one shaped by unfulfilled dreams, unwavering dedication and an unshakeable belief in his children. As a young man, Shrinivas had represented Sangli at the district level, showcasing the promise and passion that made him dream of a career in cricket. However, without the support of his own parents, his journey in the sport came to an early halt. The setback did not diminish his love for the game, but instead became the foundation of a promise he silently made to himself, that someday, his children would have the opportunities he never did.

When Smriti and her brother Shravan showed an interest in cricket, Shrinivas ensured they received every bit of encouragement he once lacked. He dedicated himself completely to their sporting pursuits, guiding, training and supporting them through every stage of their development. His belief was so strong that he often remarked that at least one of his children would one day represent India. Today, with Smriti becoming one of the finest batters in world cricket, Shrinivas stands as a proud father who witnessed the dream he once held for himself come true through his daughter. Alongside his involvement in managing Smriti’s cricketing schedule, he also works in the chemical distribution business, balancing professional responsibility with his role as a guiding force in her career.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Srinivas Mandhana Health Update: Smriti Mandhana's Father Under Medical Observation After Heart...

Srinivas Mandhana Health Update: Smriti Mandhana's Father Under Medical Observation After Heart...

'I'm Gonna F*** You Up...': Khamzat Chimaev Shoves Ian Garry During Heated Backstage Scuffle At UFC...

'I'm Gonna F*** You Up...': Khamzat Chimaev Shoves Ian Garry During Heated Backstage Scuffle At UFC...

KL Rahul Takes Over Captaincy Charge As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa ODI Series

KL Rahul Takes Over Captaincy Charge As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa ODI Series

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Check Out Details Of Star Batter Smriti Mandhana's Father

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Check Out Details Of Star Batter Smriti Mandhana's Father

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy, Jansen Frustrate Pant and Co On Day 2, India 9/0 After...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy, Jansen Frustrate Pant and Co On Day 2, India 9/0 After...