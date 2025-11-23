Srinivas Mandhana Health Update: Smriti Mandhana's Father Under Medical Observation After Heart Attack Scare

Image: Image: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Srinivas Mandhana, father of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, was hospitalised on Sunday after experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. According to Dr. Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, Srinivas felt left-sided chest pain around 11:30 AM and was immediately transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Center for further evaluation.

“Despite slightly raised cardiac enzymes, he requires ongoing observation,” Dr. Shah said. “Our cardiologist, Dr. Rohan Thanedar, has examined him, and there are no new findings on the echocardiogram. However, he may need continuous ECG monitoring and, if necessary, angiography.”

Srinivas’s blood pressure is currently slightly elevated, and doctors are keeping him under close observation. Dr. Shah added that the heart episode could be linked to physical or mental stress, noting the hectic activity during the wedding season as a possible contributing factor.

The incident occurred amid wedding preparations for Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which were subsequently postponed following the health scare. Fans and well-wishers have expressed concern and are hoping for Srinivas Mandhana’s speedy recovery.

This incident highlights the importance of timely medical attention in heart-related emergencies, and hospital authorities continue to monitor Srinivas closely to ensure his condition stabilizes.

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Check Out Details Of Star Batter Smriti Mandhana's Father

Shrinivas Mandhana is best known today as the father of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, but his own story is one shaped by unfulfilled dreams, unwavering dedication and an unshakeable belief in his children. As a young man, Shrinivas had represented Sangli at the district level, showcasing the promise and passion that made him dream of a career in cricket. However, without the support of his own parents, his journey in the sport came to an early halt. The setback did not diminish his love for the game, but instead became the foundation of a promise he silently made to himself, that someday, his children would have the opportunities he never did.

When Smriti and her brother Shravan showed an interest in cricket, Shrinivas ensured they received every bit of encouragement he once lacked. He dedicated himself completely to their sporting pursuits, guiding, training and supporting them through every stage of their development. His belief was so strong that he often remarked that at least one of his children would one day represent India. Today, with Smriti becoming one of the finest batters in world cricket, Shrinivas stands as a proud father who witnessed the dream he once held for himself come true through his daughter. Alongside his involvement in managing Smriti’s cricketing schedule, he also works in the chemical distribution business, balancing professional responsibility with his role as a guiding force in her career.