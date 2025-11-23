MSSA: Arya Jadhav's Six Goals Power Duruelo Convent To Big Win

Representational pic |

Duruelo Convent (Bandra) opened their campaign in the Panchangani O.B. League – Girls U-16 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament with commanding 9-0 win over St. Xavier’s (Goregaon). Duruelo were powered by Arya Jadhav’s six-goal blitz. Priyanka Khatwa, Hanin Qureshi, and Farhin Shaikh added one each.

The tournament started with a 0–0 draw between Carmel of St. Joseph and New Bombay City School (Ghansoli).

Don Bosco (Borivali) earned a solid 2-0 win over Yashodham (Goregaon) with Annalisa Almeida scoring both goals (28’, 39’ F.G.).

Ryan International (Sanpada) secured a win against Lakshdham H.S., while Gokuldham H.S. triumphed 3-0 over Mount Carmel ICSE (Malad) thanks to a hat-trick by Dviti More (18’, 34’, 37’ F.G.).

St. Xavier’s (Goregaon) boys though scored a 2–0 win over Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) in the Ahmed Sailor League. Goals came from Dhruv T. (19’, F.G.) and Prithvi Jambale (31’, F.G.) at Don Bosco Matunga on Sunday.

Antonio Da Silva High School (Dadar) dominated Gokuldham H.S., winning 6–0. Fohad Shaikh netted a hat-trick (3’, 15’, 23’ F.G.), and Vedant Chavan sealed the win (32’).

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) edged Ryan International (Nerul) in a high-scoring 6–3 encounter. Zidane Fernandes led with a hat-trick (9’, 22’, 29’), supported by Rudra Salmaikar (23’, 27’ F.G.) and Dhawal Gaikwad (33’). For Ryan International, Mohd. Sadeem Khan scored twice (33’, 37’ F.G.) and Hasya Borse added one (39’ P.C.).

Don Bosco (Borivali) capped the boys’ fixtures with a 4–1 victory over Ryan International (Goregaon). Keanen (4’ P.C.), Rudra Gurav (8’, 27’ P.C.), and Johan (9’ F.G.) found the target for Don Bosco.

Cathedral, Bombay Scottish and Lilavati Podar Record Big Wins at Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued at Wings Ground with dominant performances across the Boys and Girls U-14 Division I categories. Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish, and Lilavati Podar were among the standout teams of the day.

Boys U-14 Division I

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) opened with a confident 2–0 victory over Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu), thanks to a brace from Afsan Vinay.

Bombay Scottish ‘A’ (Mahim) mirrored that success with a 2–0 win against R.N. Podar (Santacruz), driven by Zain Ichatri’s two goals.

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) edged St. Anne’s (Malad) 1–0, courtesy of Ehsaan Ansari’s decisive strike.

In another fixture, Christ Church ICSE defeated St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) 2–0, with goals from Mayank Shinde and Shree Hari Nuka sealing the win.

Girls U-14 Division I

Holy Cross (Mira Road) secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Green Acres (Chembur), with Nisaurga Shetty scoring the match-winner.

Lilavati Podar ISC (Khar) showcased attacking brilliance, defeating Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 4–1. Harshita Singh starred with all four goals, while Arianna Mehta netted the lone goal for Cathedral.