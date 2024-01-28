Don Bosco, Borivali Girls Emerge Champions In The MSSA Under-16 Hockey Tournament

In a remarkable debut performance, the girls from Don Bosco, Borivali, showcased their prowess by clinching the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) under-16 girls hockey title this season.

The final showdown, held at the BHA stadium, Churchgate, witnessed a hard-fought battle that culminated in a solitary goal victory over Guru Nanak, marking a significant milestone for the emerging team.

"It's always special to win, especially on our first attempt," expressed coach Tony Pinto, the architect behind the team's journey into the hockey title. Pinto, who initiated hockey training at the school, credited the girls' relentless dedication and hard work for their triumphant moment, acknowledging the crucial support from the school management in nurturing the team.

Read Also Indian Women's Hockey Team Reaches Bhubaneswar Ahead Of FIH Hockey Pro League Games

Having made their debut in the championship just last year, the Borivali squad showcased promise even then, reaching the final in the under-14 category. However, this year, they capitalised on their experience and determination to claim the coveted title.

The final clash was a tightly contested affair, with both teams displaying resilience and skill. Leading the charge for Borivali was their captain, Radha Shinde whose decisive goal in the third quarter sealed their victory.

"Our opponents gave us a tough challenge. They're a formidable side, but we gave it our all," remarked Borivali's skipper, Radha Shinde, reflecting on the intense match.

Don Bosco schools in the city have long been synonymous with sporting excellence, and the inclusion of girls' teams further amplifies their sporting legacy. Radha Shinde, who plays as a center half for the team, expressed gratitude to the Salesians for providing equal opportunities for girls to thrive in sports.

The triumph of the Don Bosco, Borivali girls serves as a testament to their determination, skill, and the unwavering support they receive, propelling them into the spotlight of Mumbai's school sports scene with a resounding victory in their debut season.