 Hockey 5s Women's World Cup: India Defeat South Africa In Semifinal For Title Clash With Netherlands
India will take on the Netherlands in the final, who beat Poland 3-1 in the other semifinal.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Indian women hockey team | Credits: Twitter

The Indian women's team came back from a goal down twice to defeat South Africa 6-3 in the semifinal and stormed into the final of the FIH Hockey 5s Women's World Cup 2024 here on Friday.

In the final to be played at 21:50 IST on Saturday, India will take on the Netherlands, who beat Poland 3-1 in the other semifinal.

India, who fought back to make it 2-2 at half-time, scored four goals in the second half to seal the issue in the second semifinal.

Akshata Abaso Dhekale struck a field goal in the seventh minute to level the scores for India after South Africa had surged ahead in the fifth minute through Teshawn De La Rey. The African nation grabbed the lead once again when Toni Marks struck in the eighth minute only for Mariana Kujur to make it 2-2 in the 11th minute.

India control second half against South Africa

After the half-time break, the Indian women's team took full control of the match to score four goals within six minutes to subdue the South Africans.

In the 21st minute, Mumtaz Khan made it 3-2 by scoring the third goal for India and two minutes later, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal scored to give India a 4-2 lead. Jyoti Chhetri (25th min) and Ajmina Kujur (26th min) scored in quick succession to put the matter beyond the South Africans, who reduced the margin in the 29th minute with Chamberlain Dirkie scoring for them. But it was too little and too late as the Indians went on to emerge 6-3 winners.

