Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game

Controversy erupted during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Spain. It was unclear what gesture Real Madrid striker Vinícius Júnior had made towards the crowd but it sparked outrage and they started throwing objects at him, including a bottle. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

The moment occurred in the second half of the contest when Vinícius Júnior assisted Mbappe in Real Madrid's second goal that came in the 83rd minute. After helping Mbappe net the goal, the 25-year-old went towards the crowd and gestured something, provoking hostile behaviour. Mbappe reportedly urged his teammate to stay calm and composed instead of being reactive.

The third goal made the winning margin 3-0 for Real Madrid and was hit by none other than Vinícius and reportedly made a 'second division' gesture towards the fans to mock their team. Spectators had notably started booing the youngster the moment he entered on the field.

"He played a good game" - Xabi Alonso defends Rodrygo after La Liga 2025 game against Real Oviedo

Having substituted Rodrygo only in the first half of the contest, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso underlined that the 24-year-old played well but admitted it was not that easy to score against the opposition.

"He played a good game. They link up well on that side. He had a few shots, and it was difficult to find openings with Oviedo so deep. I liked it. We need everyone, and Rodrygo is just another one."

Real Madrid will host Mallorca on August 30 and hope to continue their winning streak.