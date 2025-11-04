 Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Leaves Emotional Note On Diogo Jota's Memorial, Xabi Alonso & Dean Huijsen Lay Flowers In Remembrance
Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: Liverpool/Instagram

As the football world continues to grieve the loss of Diogo Jota,  former liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold laid a floral wreath, a heartfelt handwritten message, and a red PlayStation 4 controller at the memorial dedicated to Jota and Andre. The Portuguese forward tragically passed away with his brother Andre in a July car accident in northern Spain.

On his emotional return to Anfield, Alexander-Arnold was joined by Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, young defender Dean Huijsen, and club legend Emilio Butragueno in paying their tribute to the late footballer.

Alexander-Arnold’s message to his late friend said,“My mate Diogo, you are so missed but still so loved… Yours and Andre’s memory will always live on… Forever 20. YNWA” showcasing the bond shared between the two players, formed during their time together on Merseyside.

Diogo Jota's Liverpool journey

Jota’s death on July 3 shocked both Liverpool and the football community worldwide. Known as the “Silent Assassin,” the 27-year-old forward became one of Liverpool’s most important figures under Jurgen Klopp, earning admiration for his quiet determination, tireless work ethic, and decisive finishing. In tribute, Liverpool retired his No.20 shirt, ensuring his place in club history remains untouchable.

During his five years at Anfield, Jota made more than 140 appearances, collecting the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, and a Community Shield. For teammates like Alexander-Arnold, his influence extended far beyond the pitch. In a message shared shortly after Jota’s passing, the defender reflected: “It’s so difficult to find the right words when your head and heart are struggling to accept that someone you care so much about has gone… When it's less painful, I want to remember Diogo with a big smile.”

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold play for Real Madrid against Liverpool in The Champions League ?

Tuesday night’s matchup between Liverpool and Real Madrid will carry a weight of emotion beyond competition. For Alexander-Arnold, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury, being back at Anfield will be less about rivalry and more about remembrance a chance to honour a friend whose legacy continues to echo through the red half of Merseyside.

