 R Ashwin Pens Emotional Statement For Sydney Thunder Fans After Knee Injury Forces Him Out Of Big Bash League
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: R Ashwin/Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin’s much-anticipated Big Bash League debut has been delayed after the veteran Indian spinner was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. His franchise, Sydney Thunder, confirmed that the 39-year-old sustained the injury during a training session in Chennai and subsequently underwent surgery. Given his recovery timeline, Ashwin will not feature in the competition this season. Ashwin was set to make history as the first Indian cricketer with national caps to play in the BBL, having signed with the Thunder for the entire season.

How is Ashwin qualified to play in BBL?

After retiring from international cricket last December during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia and later stepping away from the IPL in August, Ashwin had set his sights on exploring cricket leagues around the world. His goal remains to become an explorer of the game around various leagues. As Per BCCI regulations, only retired Indian male players can participate in overseas T20 tournaments, making Ashwin’s signing with Sydney Thunder a milestone move in the BBL.

R Ashwin's statement after injury

Following the injury, Ashwin expressed deep disappointment but promised to focus on his recovery. He wrote a long note in which he said, I wanted to write this myself. While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I will miss BBL|15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group and play in front of you."

"For now it is rehab, recovery, and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth from Trent, the staff, the players, and so many of you who have already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled."

He added," I will be watching every game and cheering for both our women's and men's teams. If rehab continues to look up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be around later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent. Please keep packing ENGIE Stadium and keep the noise up. Your support matters more than you know. Thank you for the love. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year.

With gratitude, Ravichandran Ashwin

Sydney Thunder backs R Ashwin despite injury

Despite the setback, the club expressed confidence in maintaining its association with the off-spinner in a mentoring or promotional role during the campaign. Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said, "Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash's knee injury that has ruled him out of BBL|15, and we wish him well in his recovery. From the moment we first spoke with Ash, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We are hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout for part of BBL|15, introducing him to our fans at events and building a long-term relationship.”

He added, "While disappointing for the club, we have built two championship-contending squads and expect to continue the progress of recent seasons in WBBL 11 and BBL 15. We can't wait to get back in front of our fans in Western Sydney for two massive campaigns."

Sydney Thunder's campaign at the BBL this season will begin in Hobart with a grand final rematch against the Hurricanes on December 16. They then return to ENGIE Stadium for the eagerly awaited Sydney Smash on December 20.

