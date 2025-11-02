‘Panauti Ka Saudagar’: Netizens React After R Ashwin’s Tweet Jinxes Shafali Verma’s Century During Women’s World Cup Final

Image: BCCI/X

Shafali Verma’s blazing 87 off 78 balls lit up the Women’s ODI World Cup final, but her dismissal in the 28th over triggered a wave of tweets on social media after R Ashwin’s tweet appeared to “jinx” her century bid. Just minutes before her dismissal, the Indian spinner had posted on X, predicting a big hundred from Shafali to shape India’s title charge. He wrote, “ A big hundred from Shefali will put this final on track with the 2003 men’s World Cup final.” Within moments, Ayabonga Khaka induced a mistimed loft that Sune Luus safely pouched at mid-off, leading to Shafali missing out on a century. Ashwin himself reacted to his own post with a sad-face emoji. The tweet quickly went viral

Fans react to Ashwin's tweet

Shafali, Deepti help India post competitive total

India posted a competitive 298 for 7 in their 50 overs against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma anchored the innings after an aggressive start from the top order.

Opening with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali set the tone early by taking on Marizanne Kapp. The pair added 104 runs before Mandhana edged Chloe Tryon to slip for 45 off 58 balls. Shafali continued to dominate, reaching her fifty in the same over and later falling for a fluent 87 off 78 balls to Ayabonga Khaka.

Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and Harmanpreet Kaur (20) both failed to convert promising starts as South Africa struck back during the middle overs. Amanjot Kaur’s brief stay ended on 12, caught off Nadine de Klerk, while Richa Ghosh injected late momentum with a brisk 34 off 24 before perishing in the final over. South Africa will now look to chase 299 runs to win their first title.