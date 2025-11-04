IPL 2026 Trade: Why Is KL Rahul's Move To KKR From DC Complicated?

Image: Delhi Capitals/X

The buzz around KL Rahul’s potential move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is creating quite an interest as the clock is starting to wind down on the IPL 2026 trade window. The two-time champions are eager to secure the services of the prolific wicketkeeper-batter, but Delhi Capitals (DC) are in no mood to let go of their star player without a high-value trade in return.

Why KL Rahul’s move from DC to KKR is a tricky affair?

Rahul remains one of the league’s most consistent performers and scored a total of 539 runs in 13 matches for the Capitals last season. KKR’s interest in Rahul is only increasing because they urgently need a new captain and top-order leader after a disappointing previous campaign. Ajinkya Rahane’s stint as captain last season didn’t yield results, and with few proven leaders available in the auction pool, Rahul appears to be the ideal fit

As per the Times Of India report, DC has put across three trade proposals so far. The first being a direct swap with Sunil Narine. Second, being a package deal involving Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, and the third involving Harshit Rana and Raghuvanshi. KKR have rejected all those options, citing both Rinku and Harshit as integral to their long-term plans.

Abhishek Nayar, now KKR’s head coach, has been heavily involved in discussions. His long-standing association with young talent Raghuvanshi adds another layer to the talks, but DC’s demand for a marquee name remains unchanged. Their tough stance is consistent with the JSW co-owned franchise’s history of guarding its core players.

Can DC accommodate KL Rahul and Sanju Samson in the same playing XI?

Besides Rahul, DC are also closing in on a separate swap deal involving Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs, and an uncapped Indian player. If concluded, the move would leave the Capitals facing a selection dilemma onw to fit both Samson and Rahul in the same top order. Decisions over whether Samson bats at No. 3 or Rahul move to the middle order could define their tactical outlook for next season.

As things stand, the KL Rahul negotiations have become the most intriguing storyline of the pre-auction window. While both franchises are holding firm only time will tell if the deal goes through and the standoff is likely.