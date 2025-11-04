 PAK vs SA 1st ODI: 'Yeh Match Delhi Mein Ho Raha Hai Kya?', Netizens React To Heavy Smog At Faisalabad Stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs SA 1st ODI: 'Yeh Match Delhi Mein Ho Raha Hai Kya?', Netizens React To Heavy Smog At Faisalabad Stadium

PAK vs SA 1st ODI: 'Yeh Match Delhi Mein Ho Raha Hai Kya?', Netizens React To Heavy Smog At Faisalabad Stadium

While smog conditions have been a talking point in the region recently, cricket fans used humour to make light of the situation, ensuring that even through the haze, the entertainment stayed crystal clear. Whether the fog lifts or not, the laughter certainly shows no sign of clearing anytime soon.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sports TV/YouTube

In an unusual and comic turn of events during the first ODI between Pakistan and South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, the cricket may have taken a back seat, thanks to the thick blanket of smog hovering over the ground. As South Africa batted first, fans watching the game were left squinting at their screens, struggling to spot the ball amid the haze. For many, the scene looked less like a cricket match and more like a suspense thriller shot in dense fog.

With visibility appearing to fluctuate and the players surrounded by a greyish cloud, netizens wasted no time turning the situation into pure entertainment. Social media was filled with hilarious reactions, comparing the Faisalabad stadium to Delhi’s notorious winter smog. One user quipped, “Yeh match Delhi mein ho raha hai kya?” Memes quickly poured in from across the social media.

Read Also
'Kya Comeback Hai': Netizens Troll Babar Azam After He Got Out For A Duck During PAK Vs SA 1st T20...
article-image
Read Also
'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch...
article-image

Despite the atmospheric challenge, the match rolled on as South Africa pushed ahead with their innings, trying to put up a competitive score. However, the real action for fans seemed to be online, where the jokes kept coming.

Here's how the netizens reacted

FPJ Shorts
TMC VS BJP In West Bengal Over SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Mega Rally, Saffron Party Holds Counter Protests - VIDEO
TMC VS BJP In West Bengal Over SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Mega Rally, Saffron Party Holds Counter Protests - VIDEO
Who Was Gopichand Hinduja & How Rich Was He? Billionaire Chairman Of $38 Billion Hinduja Group Passes Away
Who Was Gopichand Hinduja & How Rich Was He? Billionaire Chairman Of $38 Billion Hinduja Group Passes Away
Prithvi Theatre Celebrates 47 Years With A Grand 17-Day Festival In Mumbai: Here's What You Can Expect
Prithvi Theatre Celebrates 47 Years With A Grand 17-Day Festival In Mumbai: Here's What You Can Expect
IPL 2026 Trade: Why KKR, PBKS & RR Should Target Heinrich Klaasen?
IPL 2026 Trade: Why KKR, PBKS & RR Should Target Heinrich Klaasen?

While smog conditions have been a talking point in the region recently, cricket fans used humour to make light of the situation, ensuring that even through the haze, the entertainment stayed crystal clear. Whether the fog lifts or not, the laughter certainly shows no sign of clearing anytime soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2026 Trade: Why KL Rahul's Move To KKR From DC Is A Complicated Matter?

IPL 2026 Trade: Why KL Rahul's Move To KKR From DC Is A Complicated Matter?

IPL 2026 Trade: Why KKR, PBKS & RR Should Target Heinrich Klaasen?

IPL 2026 Trade: Why KKR, PBKS & RR Should Target Heinrich Klaasen?

PAK vs SA 1st ODI: 'Yeh Match Delhi Mein Ho Raha Hai Kya?', Netizens React To Heavy Smog At...

PAK vs SA 1st ODI: 'Yeh Match Delhi Mein Ho Raha Hai Kya?', Netizens React To Heavy Smog At...

Controversy Erupts! Iga Swiatek Draws Criticism After Refusing To Shake Hands With Chair Umpire At...

Controversy Erupts! Iga Swiatek Draws Criticism After Refusing To Shake Hands With Chair Umpire At...

R Ashwin Pens Emotional Statement For Sydney Thunder Fans After Knee Injury Forces Him Out Of Big...

R Ashwin Pens Emotional Statement For Sydney Thunder Fans After Knee Injury Forces Him Out Of Big...