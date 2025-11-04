PAK vs SA 1st ODI: 'Yeh Match Delhi Mein Ho Raha Hai Kya?', Netizens React To Heavy Smog At Faisalabad Stadium

Image: Sports TV/YouTube

In an unusual and comic turn of events during the first ODI between Pakistan and South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, the cricket may have taken a back seat, thanks to the thick blanket of smog hovering over the ground. As South Africa batted first, fans watching the game were left squinting at their screens, struggling to spot the ball amid the haze. For many, the scene looked less like a cricket match and more like a suspense thriller shot in dense fog.

With visibility appearing to fluctuate and the players surrounded by a greyish cloud, netizens wasted no time turning the situation into pure entertainment. Social media was filled with hilarious reactions, comparing the Faisalabad stadium to Delhi’s notorious winter smog. One user quipped, “Yeh match Delhi mein ho raha hai kya?” Memes quickly poured in from across the social media.

Despite the atmospheric challenge, the match rolled on as South Africa pushed ahead with their innings, trying to put up a competitive score. However, the real action for fans seemed to be online, where the jokes kept coming.

Here's how the netizens reacted

While smog conditions have been a talking point in the region recently, cricket fans used humour to make light of the situation, ensuring that even through the haze, the entertainment stayed crystal clear. Whether the fog lifts or not, the laughter certainly shows no sign of clearing anytime soon.