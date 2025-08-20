 Mumbai Rains: Train Services On Main Line, Harbour Line & Trans Harbour Running Slightly Behind Schedule, Says Central Railway
The Central Railway has shared the latest update on Mumbai local train services. According to the update, trains on the Central Main Line, Harbour Line, and Trans Harbour Line are running slightly behind schedule.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train Accident | Pexels (Representative Image)

The delay in services has been attributed to the intense rainfall the city has been experiencing since Monday. Due to the heavy downpour, several trains were delayed and many services were cancelled on Tuesday. Although train operations have resumed today, some trains are still running slightly behind their usual timings.

In an X post shared by the Mumbai Central Railway DRM, they mentioned, "Train Services Update (Main Line / Harbour Line & Tran Harbour) Train services on both the Central Main Line/Harbour Line and Trans Harbour line are running slightly behind schedule time."

In another news story from Maharashtra, a significant step toward upgrading Mumbai’s suburban railway system, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved the acquisition of 268 fully air-conditioned local trains, marking the largest single procurement of modern train sets for the city’s busy rail network.

Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rains Lash City As IMD Issues Orange Alert After 2 Days Of...
article-image

The announcement came following a Cabinet infrastructure committee meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He assured that fares for the AC local trains will remain equal to those of the existing non-AC general trains.

Speaking on the development, Fadnavis described the initiative as a "turning point" for Mumbai’s transport lifeline. The new air-conditioned rakes will come equipped with closed doors, automatic features, and metro-style amenities, progressively replacing the older open-door trains currently running on the Western and Central lines.

"This is about commuter safety, comfort, and speed. Most importantly, ticket fares will not increase," the Chief Minister added. Procurement will begin once the Centre gives its approval.

