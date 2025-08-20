 Mumbai: 10-Foot Indian Rock Python Rescued From Mulund Housing Society After Causing Panic, Released Into Wild
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 10-Foot Indian Rock Python Rescued From Mulund Housing Society After Causing Panic, Released Into Wild

Mumbai: 10-Foot Indian Rock Python Rescued From Mulund Housing Society After Causing Panic, Released Into Wild

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) received a call on Tuesday afternoon about the reptile venturing into the housing society premises.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
A 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python strayed into a residential premises in Mumbai's Mulund area, causing panic among people. | roundglasssustain.com )Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python strayed into a residential premises in Mumbai's Mulund area, causing panic among people, a wildlife welfare organisation said.

The snake was rescued on Tuesday and later released into the wild, it said.

Mulund Residents Report Python to RAWW

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) received a call on Tuesday afternoon about the reptile venturing into the housing society premises.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

The python had climbed up a tree in the society where a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the snake, RAWW president Pawan Sharma said.

Read Also
'Declare Wet Drought In Maharashtra, Provide Aid To Farmers': Harshwardhan Sapkal Writes To CM...
article-image

Python Strays From Forest Due to Rain

The reptile was displaced due to heavy rains and exhausted while trying to find an exit route to enter its habitat, as the periphery of forests of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was less than a kilometere from the site, he said.

The python was rescued and later released into its natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival