Mumbai: 10-Foot Indian Rock Python Rescued From Mulund Housing Society After Causing Panic, Released Into Wild

A 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python strayed into a residential premises in Mumbai's Mulund area, causing panic among people. | roundglasssustain.com )Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python strayed into a residential premises in Mumbai's Mulund area, causing panic among people, a wildlife welfare organisation said.

The snake was rescued on Tuesday and later released into the wild, it said.

Mulund Residents Report Python to RAWW

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) received a call on Tuesday afternoon about the reptile venturing into the housing society premises.

The python had climbed up a tree in the society where a huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the snake, RAWW president Pawan Sharma said.

Python Strays From Forest Due to Rain

The reptile was displaced due to heavy rains and exhausted while trying to find an exit route to enter its habitat, as the periphery of forests of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park was less than a kilometere from the site, he said.

The python was rescued and later released into its natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)