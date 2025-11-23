Navi Mumbai: Over 170 Volunteers Clear 2 Tonnes Of Waste In Mangroves Cleanup Drive

Mangroves Cleanup Drive | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: More than 170 volunteers removed nearly 2 tonnes of mixed coastal waste during Week 275 of Environment Life Foundation’s (ELF) ongoing Mangroves Cleanup Drive, reinforcing the urgent need for stronger public awareness and responsible waste management.

The initiative saw active participation from students of Grades 6 to 8 from Jaipuriar School, Sanpada, who were accompanied by teachers and parents. Their curiosity and reflections during the drive were widely appreciated, with Sr. Volunteer Vivek Kakde thanking Principal Neelu Shastri for promoting early environmental engagement among students.

Volunteers from SIES College (NSS, BMS), Western College, KBP College Vashi, and Vivekanand Business School Chembur also joined the effort. Senior volunteer Rahul Raskar guided participants on the ecological role of mangroves, while local residents and Mangrove Soldiers contributed to the large-scale cleanup.

Founder of the foundation, Dharmesh Barai said the rising dumping of waste across hills, rivers, lakes, forests, and coastal zones was entirely a human-made disaster. He added, “Earth and other species are self-sustained. It is humans who now need saving—if we do not change our habits.” Barai also stressed the need for awareness campaigns, strict penalties for littering, and stronger waste management policies during upcoming local elections. “Every piece of litter matters. We need civic-level action and disciplined behaviour,” he said.

ELF acknowledged the support of the Mangrove Foundation and appreciated NMMC for the timely transportation of collected waste to the Turbhe dumping yard.

With more than five years of uninterrupted cleanups across the MMR, ELF says it has removed over 1,000 tonnes of waste with participation from more than one lakh citizens. Barai added that the drive demonstrates how collective individual actions can build a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable environment.