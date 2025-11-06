Gorai & Dahisar Mangrove Parks To Boost Eco-Tourism & Employment In North Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal | File Photo

Mumbai: Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with the cooperation of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Gorai Mangrove Park and Dahisar Mangrove Park being pushed by Uttar Mumbai MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are set to establish new benchmarks as Gorai Mangrove Park is opening shortly, while work on Dahisar Mangrove Park is progressing fast. Being built at a cost of ₹110 Crore (Approx), these projects will be redefining the green identity of Uttar Mumbai, bringing citizens closer to nature through innovation, education, and responsible tourism and at the same time boosting direct and indirect employment, particularly in Uttar Mumbai.

Implementation of the various projects picked up pace after Piyush Goyal was elected as MP, Uttar Mumbai in May 2024. He has consistently followed up and also reviewed progress through the mechanism of comprehensive project review with higher level officers of various departments in Mumbai including Mangrove Cell, Government of Maharashtra. Last such review by Piyush Goyal was held recently in first week on November 2025.

As Piyush Goyal stated,

> “Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for growth with eco-sustainability, and under the dynamic leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Mumbai is emerging as a model of balance — where tourism, education, ecology and growth thrive together, offering tremendous direct and indirect employment opportunities.

> Projects like the Gorai Mangrove Park — India’s first dedicated mangrove-themed urban biodiversity park — and the Dahisar Mangrove Park not only boost sustainable tourism but also strengthen the city’s natural defenceline against calamities such as cyclones and soil erosion.”

Gorai Mangrove Park: India’s First Urban Mangrove Ecological Park

The Gorai Mangrove Park, being developed by the Mangrove Cell, Government of Maharashtra, is India’s first dedicated mangrove-themed urban biodiversity park located in the tranquil coastal stretch of Gorai, Mumbai.

Project Highlights :

●Project Type: Conservation-based Urban Eco-Tourism Park

●Project Cost: ₹30 Crore (Approx)

●The project is at final stage and will be open to the public shortly.

●Core Features:

●800-meter-long eco-sensitive elevated wooden mangrove trail weaving through mangrove forests to allow close-up, non-intrusive experiences.

●A G+2 Mangrove Interpretation Centre featuring digital exhibits, models, and interactive displays explaining the role of mangroves in biodiversity, coastal resilience, and carbon sequestration.

•Root and canopy level observation decks, educational signage, and visitor facilities designed with a low ecological footprint.

•Green landscaping and utilities to maintain natural aesthetics.

•No cutting or felling of Mangroves.

•Training manpower to maintain the mangrove trees and also ensuring aesthetic look for an enhanced experience of tourists.

•It offers Mumbaikars and tourists a rare opportunity to engage directly with a thriving mangrove habitat in an immersive and informative setting.

Dahisar Mangrove Park: The Next Frontier of Eco-Tourism

Building upon the success of Gorai, the Dahisar Mangrove Park represents the next leap in Mumbai’s eco-tourism landscape, the only place in Mumbai where one can feel the endless expanse of the mangrove forest and intense urbanism at the same time. Conceptualized under the theme “Attract, Engage, and Educate,” this ₹80 crore project is designed to offer a blend of adventure, awareness, and scientific engagement.

Project Details:

●Location: CTS No. 3129–3138, designated reserved forest area, Dahisar

●Total Area: ~30 hectares

●Project Cost: ₹80 crore (Approx)

●Project Status:

○Contractor appointed and work order issued on 8 April 2025

○Construction commenced immediately thereafter

○Timeline: 24 months (on schedule as per approved plan)

Key Features:

●It is approved as an Eco Tourism Project.

●It will have Mangrove Pathways to interconnect park components with display of Information

●Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC):

●Workshop halls, conference rooms, and souvenir shop

●Walkover mangroves to give a feel of walking over mangroves and creek,

●Virtual Aquarium - Complete state-of-art interactive experiential centre

●Mangrove Trail: 400-meter long trail around mangroves to form various desk to allow users enjoy various educative and recreational activities like Observatory and Fishing.

●Crab Pond & Selfie Points: Designed for experiential learning and tourism appeal

●Floating Jetty & Kayak Trails: Connecting Dahisar and Gorai in the project’s second phase

●Importantly, no mangrove cutting is required

Key Environmental Benefits of Mangrove Parks: The Oxygen Banks and Blue Carbon" Ecosystem of Coastal Mumbai

●Mangrove Parks are often called the oxygen banks of coastal cities.

●Simultaneously mangroves absorb and lock away large quantities of carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, up to four to five times more carbon than most terrestrial forests. This dual action makes them powerful agents in fighting climate change and improving air quality.

●In addition, they are extremely effective at long-term carbon storage, which is why they are known as "blue carbon" ecosystem.

●By filtering coastal air and trapping dust, salt, and pollutants, mangroves naturally purify the urban atmosphere, enhancing respiratory health and reducing heat-island effects in surrounding neighbourhoods.

●Their dense canopy stabilises humidity and can lower local temperatures, creating cleaner, cooler and healthier environments for citizens.

Together, the Gorai and Dahisar Mangrove Parks embody the spirit of sustainable transformation envisioned by PM Modi’s leadership — where ecology and economy grow hand-in-hand. These projects mark decisive steps toward making Uttar Mumbai not just a symbol of urban growth, but a global example of eco-conscious urban development.

Both parks reinforce Piyush Goyal’s vision and mission to transform “Uttar Mumbai to Uttam Mumbai”, bringing citizens closer to nature, inspiring younger generations, and creating local employment through eco-tourism and conservation-based engagement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/