 Mumbai EOW Probes IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband In ₹2.5 Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai EOW Probes IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband In ₹2.5 Crore Fraud Case

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Economic Offences Wing | X

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has intensified its probe into the alleged financial fraud involving IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar’s husband, Purushottam Chavan. According to investigators, the financial trail indicates large-scale money laundering, prompting the agency to initiate a forensic audit to trace the flow and use of the illicit funds.

EOW officials have identified four flats in Thane’s Dosti project as assets derived from the proceeds of crime. The flats reportedly purchased in 2020–21 under the names of Chavan’s close relatives are estimated to be worth ₹2.5 crore. Officials confirmed that the process of attaching these properties under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is underway.

In addition to this, the EOW has raised questions about IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar’s financial conduct, alleging violations of service rules. The agency has found that she invested an amount equivalent to more than six months of her basic salary in the stock market without prior approval from senior authorities, as mandated by civil service regulations.

The EOW has formally informed the Director General (DG) office about these findings, and the DG will now decide whether disciplinary action should be taken against the officer.

Senior officials stated that the forensic audit and financial trail examination are expected to reveal the full extent of the network and money flow. The agency is also scrutinizing additional properties and financial transactions linked to the accused.This case marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Chavan’s alleged both crores fraud Cases, which has been under the EOW’s radar for months.

