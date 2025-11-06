 Attention Mumbaikars! Here's How Commuters Can Earn 20% Instant Cashback Using 'Mumbai One' App
Through the Mumbai One app, Mumbaikars can book their tickets across 11 public transport operators.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
'Mumbai One', the new mobile app offering tickets for various public transport tickets in the city under one roof | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has shared an update for commuters who travel across the city using the 'Mumbai One' App. According to MMRDA, commuters who book their tickets via 'Mumbai One' can avail 20 percent instant cashback if payment is done via BHIM UPI.

How to avail the 20 percent cashback offer?

To avail this cashback, the minimum transaction required is Rs 20, MMRDA said in its official post on X. Commuters can get this cashback for maximum 6 times a month. In addition to this, the MMRDA also informed that the offer is valid only till December 31, 2025.

article-image

Single QR Ticket Across 11 Transport Operators

Mumbai One users can travel using QR code-based digital ticket across the Mumbai Suburban Railway, Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, and bus services of BEST, TMT (Thane), MBMT (Mira-Bhayandar), KDMT (Kalyan-Dombivli), and NMMT (Navi Mumbai).

How To Book tickets via Mumbai One App

Users can install 'Mumbai One' app that is available on Google Play Store and iOS store.

To book the ticket, click on 'Quick Ticket' and select the mode of transport for which you want ticket for.

Make the Payment and get the QR code-based digital ticket.

What More Does The App Offers?

Mumbai One also offers list of nearby attractions including tourist spots, restaurants, gardens, Malls, groceries, fuel stations. When the app was launched, within 72 hours, over 1.25 lakh downloads were seen. The app was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 while it became available for download at 5 AM next day.

Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts Differently-Abled Passengers

Earlier, Mumbai Metro Line 3 had announced special discounts for differently-abled passengers. It added that MMRC planned for 25 percent discount on monthly trip passes for the differently-abled passengers, adding that the facility will be effective in ten days i.e. likely before November 10.

