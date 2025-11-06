Mumbai News: Parents Of Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned In Dahisar Nullah Found; Police Say 'Couple Already Has 3 Daughters'

Parents Of Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned In Dahisar Nullah Found | X

Mumbai: The Dahisar Police traced the parents of new born baby girl who was found abandoned in a Nullah last month. On October 27, a baby girl was rescued from Ashokvan Nullah and rushed to Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital.

Why was the baby girl abandoned by the parents?

A senior officer at Dahisar Police Station informed Mid Day that the couple come from a poor background and already have three daughters, adding that they are barely making ends meet. The mother works as a domestic help and father as a daily-wage worker. Police Sources informed the daily that the child was hence abandoned due to financial stress and societal pressure.

What will happen to the abandoned baby girl?

The police officials added that hospital authorities along with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will discuss and decide on what would be best for the child. Speaking on the child's health, the hospital authorities informed that the child is currently stable.

Currently, no case has been filed against the parents and there are still discussion going on if both or either one parent should be arrested.

Recent Cases Of Children Abandoned In Mumbai

Recently on November 4, the Mumbai Police rescued a one-month-old baby girl who had been left unattended at Chacha Nehru Garden in Versova. The Versova Police Station team discovered the infant lying in the open and immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In addition to this, last week, on October 26, a newborn was found abandoned in a nullah near Borivali East. The baby was discovered by a local resident, who alerted the police and was rushed to Savitribai Phule BMC Hospital.

On October 18, another newborn was found abandoned behind Anthony Tower in Malad. The infant, who had multiple ant bites, was taken to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Police registered a case under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified person.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/