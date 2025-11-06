 Maharashtra News: Roha Tahsildar Denies Report Claiming 691 Rice Sacks Gutted In Truck Fire
Maharashtra News: Roha Tahsildar Denies Report Claiming 691 Rice Sacks Gutted In Truck Fire

On the night of October 20, 2025, a truck (MH-04-KU-4588) carrying 691 sacks (345.44 quintals) of government rice caught fire while parked in the Bhuvaneshwar village warehouse premises.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
Roha Tahsildar Denies Report Claiming 691 Rice Sacks Gutted In Truck Fire

Navi Mumbai: A report claiming that 691 sacks of rice were gutted after a truck caught fire in Roha has been dismissed. As per the administration only four sacks were partially damaged.

Incident Details

On the night of October 20, 2025, a truck (MH-04-KU-4588) carrying 691 sacks (345.44 quintals) of government rice caught fire while parked in the Bhuvaneshwar village warehouse premises.

The driver was not present at the time. Upon receiving information, government staff, warehouse labourers, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and quickly brought the fire under control with the help of local residents.

Assessment After Fire

After the blaze was doused, the rice sacks were unloaded and examined. It was found that 45 sacks were partially burnt, and after cleaning and sieving, 687 sacks (343.44 quintals) of rice were safely stored in the warehouse for further distribution. The total loss amounted to only four sacks (about 2 quintals).

Official Statement

“There was no major damage to government grain stocks and no casualty in the incident. A detailed report has been submitted to the higher authorities,” Dr. Kishor Deshmukh, Tahsildar confirmed.

Rice Distribution Under NFSA

Clarifying the facts, the Tahsildar stated that under the National Food Security Scheme, rice is transported from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) depot at Kalamboli, Panvel to the government warehouse at Bhuvaneshwar, Roha for distribution to fair price shops across the taluka.

