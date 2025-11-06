Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Announces 100% Interest Waiver On Property Tax Arrears; ₹200 Crore Recovery Target

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation launches interest waiver scheme to recover ₹200 crore in pending property tax dues | File Photo

Bhiwandi: In a significant relief for citizens, the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has announced a phased interest waiver scheme on outstanding property tax dues.

Under the scheme, taxpayers will receive a 100% waiver on interest from November 7 to November 30, 2025, a 75% waiver from December 1 to December 31, 2025, and a 50% waiver from January 1 to March 31, 2026.

The corporation has set a recovery target of 200 crore under this initiative. According to officials, total property tax arrears have surged to nearly 1,000 crore, including 418 crore in accumulated interest.

Declining Revenue Impacting City Development

Property tax is the primary source of revenue for the municipal corporation. However, in recent years, collections have stagnated, directly impacting urban infrastructure and development projects.

While many citizens pay their dues on time, a considerable number delay payments in anticipation of future waiver schemes, weakening the corporation’s financial position and hindering public works.

Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Speaks

Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Balkrishna Shirsagar said that the interest waiver scheme took effect on November 7, with a revenue collection target of 200 crore.

The total outstanding property tax amount is nearly equal to the corporation’s annual budget. For the current financial year, the demand is 167.17 crore, while arrears from previous years have reached 925 crore, including 418 crore in interest. Despite this relief, property owners who fail to pay their dues will face strict action,” he stated.

He further revealed that in the past seven months, the corporation collected only 29.96 crore including 16 crore from the current year and 13 crore from previous dues.

This recovery pace is extremely slow. Hence, the interest waiver scheme has been introduced to encourage timely payments and improve revenue collection he added.

Tax Department’s Preparedness

Head of the Tax Department Sarheed Guru said that 80 clerks have been deployed across the city’s five administrative divisions to recover property tax from 285,171 property owners. A special task force has also been constituted to ensure effective enforcement and monitor large defaulters.

Administration’s Warning and Public Appeal

The BNMC administration has made it clear that once the interest waiver scheme ends, defaulters will face stringent action, including property seizure and legal proceedings.

Deputy Commissioner Shirsagar expressed confidence that citizens will cooperate with the corporation by clearing their dues promptly, thereby helping to restore the city’s financial health and accelerate Bhiwandi’s development.

